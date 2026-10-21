A Couple Hijacked a Private Cafe for Their Wedding Without Booking It—So the Owners Sent an Non Negotiable Invoice

Some people will do just about anything to avoid paying for a private event.

One cafe learned that after a couple decided to hold their wedding there without so much as a phone call.

At first, it probably just looked like a few extra people had shown up. But before long, there was a bridal party, an officiant, photographers, and guests leaving gifts and personal belongings all over the shop.

That’s when the owners realized this wasn’t just a gathering. The couple was actually having their wedding ceremony right there in the middle of the cafe.

The problem was, the business already rents the space for private events, and this couple had never booked or paid for one.

Read on to see what the owners did next.

Couple Spark Outrage After Taking Over Cafe For Wedding Without Permission, Owners Clap Back Apparently, a couple thought it would be a good idea to just have a pop-up wedding in a cafe instead of renting it out for a private event. It was complete with an officiant, bridal party, photographer, and entitled guests. In fact, there was a full bridal and groomsmen party, a wedding officiant, wedding photographers, and patrons leaving personal items, including wedding gifts, coats, and purses, all throughout the coffee shop as they took over.

After the whole thing was over, the cafe sent an invoice.

A beautiful bride walked in and proceeded to have a wedding ceremony with zero knowledge to us. We book for private events and are proud to host bridal and baby showers, engagement shoots, parties, and all sorts of private events. The bride and groom have responded to the cafe and were willing to make a $200 ‘donation.’ We will wait for a payment from the bride to hopefully leave this in the past. An invoice has been sent.

Wow! Now, that’s some entitlement.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever seen anything like this happen before.

That very thing happened to this person.

Here’s someone who knows a person who did this.

That would be irritating.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

This sounds like a mess.

The nerve of these people is unreal.

If you want to use someone’s business for your wedding, then you pay to rent it like everyone else.

And offering $200 afterward doesn’t suddenly make everything okay.

They took advantage of the cafe, and the owners had every right to call them out for it.

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