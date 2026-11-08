Her Neighbor Keeps Wandering Through Her Yard, Digging Through Her Trash, And Leaving Notes About Recycling, So She’s Had Enough

Having a neighbor who takes pride in keeping the neighborhood clean sounds like a good thing. Until that neighbor starts treating everyone else’s property like an extension of her own.

One 20-year-old college student recently moved into an off-campus house with friends, excited to experience living independently for the first time.

Almost immediately, they noticed their older next-door neighbor had an impressive garden and a particularly strong interest in maintaining the surrounding area.

At first, her behavior seemed harmless enough.

Sure, some gardening supplies had spilled over the property line, and a compost bin assigned to the students’ address had somehow ended up in her yard.

But things soon became considerably stranger.

The neighbor began wandering around their property, picking up debris and occasionally rearranging things without permission.

Then the student came home from a long shift as a paramedic to discover an unexpected delivery on her doorstep.

It wasn’t a package or a friendly welcome gift.

It was a bag of garbage, complete with a handwritten warning.

Neighbor looking through my trash? Hey there! First post here, and it’s a long one… I (20F) am living off campus with my friends this year, (also 20F/M) it is all of our first times living on our own, so we don’t have much experience with situations like this. For context, the area we live in is probably 80-90% college students, and the houses are in pretty bad shape. We noticed when we moved in that our next door neighbor’s yard was very well manicured and she had lots of beautiful landscaping. However, there were a lot of gardening supplies and buckets encroaching on our side of the property line. We eventually saw her in her yard, and noticed that she was at least 60 years old.

It’s all adding up now…

Right after we moved in, we applied for a compost bin with the city, since we want to be mindful of our waste. The city replied and said that there was already a bin assigned to our property and provided us with the serial number. We did some poking around, and discovered that the neighbor had the bin on her property, along with 3 others. (We were not able to bring it over to our driveway, since her yard is quite secluded and she has cinder blocks surrounding the bins.) We brushed this aside, and communicated to the city that we’d need someone to come switch the bins around, thinking nothing of it.

Seems normal enough.

A few days later, my roommate was sitting out back doing some homework when the woman started walking into our backyard and driveway, picking items up from the ground and putting them in our trash cans. Oddly enough, she was also picking up sticks and leaves and moving them from one side of the yard to the other. We have also noticed her walking around the entire perimeter of our house, seemingly picking up trash, but also just.. lurking? It is understandable for her to want the area to be clean, especially since it is a college town and a lot of people walking by will just throw their trash into random yards, but we don’t feel comfortable with her constant presence in our yard.

No thank you.

Yesterday, I reached my breaking point with her. I had just gotten home from work (paramedic BTW so was super tired) and was the only person in the home. I was using the restroom when I heard a loud banging on the door, I hurried out, but by the time I got to the door, no one was there. I moved on and started doing the dishes, when I saw her creeping through her plants over to our yard with a grocery bag in hand. She didn’t notice me, I guess, because she put the bag on the step and walked away. I went out and grabbed it, and it was full of trash!

No way.

She had written a note on the side of the bag saying that she went through our recycling and found “unapproved items” and warned us about it. These items included soda cans and other recyclable items, so I was super confused. Most of the items in the bags actually belonged to our upstairs neighbors (duplex) so I put it on their stair instead. I understand her wanting to help out, but it just feels like she’s trying to make a point and is being super rude!

Definitely.

Keep in mind that she is not affiliated with our property at all and has never tried to talk to us face to face. I don’t know how much longer we can put up with her constant digging through our trash (which my roommates have heard her doing as late as 1AM) and walking onto our property. Am I being dramatic and should just drop it? Idk it feels like she thinks she can do whatever she wants since we are college students, but she is the one being unreasonable, I think she should just mind her business. All opinions welcome!

The students aren’t being unreasonable for wanting their neighbor to respect their property and privacy.

There’s nothing wrong with caring about neighborhood cleanliness, and the woman may genuinely believe she’s helping by collecting litter or correcting recycling mistakes.

But repeatedly entering someone else’s yard, inspecting their bins and leaving bags of garbage on their doorstep crosses a reasonable boundary.

The compost bin situation also deserves clarification. If the city assigned a bin to the students’ property, they should be able to access it without navigating someone else’s yard.

That said, the neighbor’s intentions aren’t entirely clear. She might be overzealous about recycling rather than deliberately targeting the students because of their age.

Before the situation escalates, a calm conversation could help establish expectations. The students can politely explain that they appreciate her concern but don’t want anyone entering their property or sorting through their waste.

If that doesn’t work, documenting incidents and involving their landlord or property manager would be reasonable next steps.

Being new to independent living doesn’t mean they have to accept unwanted visits from the neighborhood’s self-appointed recycling inspector.

This person says OP needs to put signs up immediately.

This person has a perfect idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

And this person agrees with all.

She may have mastered keeping her own yard spotless, but apparently nobody told her that other people’s trash isn’t her business.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well. Read Story →