A Couple Had Their Yard Surveyed Before Building A Fence, But Their Neighbor Ordered His Own Survey And Discovered He Was The One Over The Property Line

It doesn’t take much to upset a neighbor who thinks everything you do is about them.

One woman and her husband found that out when they decided to fence in their backyard so their dog could run around.

Before putting up the fence, they hired surveyors to mark the property line. But when a stake went in just past the neighbor’s fence, he came outside threatening to call his lawyer and the sheriff.

He insisted he owned another two feet beyond his fence, and even after the surveyors checked their work and moved the stake to the fence line, he still wasn’t happy.

So he hired his own surveyors to settle it, and when they were done, he told the couple he’d be moving his fence.

Read on to see what his surveyors found.

Property Line Dispute My husband and I have lived in our home for the past 15 years. We have two neighbors to the right of our property. They live on the road next to us. So neighbor one’s backyard meets our side yard, and neighbor two’s side yard and backyard meet our backyard. Neighbor two is a real peach. He has a chain-link fence surrounding his property, including the driveway. He’s had ongoing issues with neighbor one and proceeded to place posted signs every foot along his fence line facing neighbor one’s property and ours. So about 11 posted signs in total. It should also be noted that neighbor two has a little over an acre, and you could not pay anyone to get close to their fence, so in my opinion, the posted signs were just used as a form of antagonizing aggression.

Before doing anything, they decided to hire a land surveyor.

This past summer, my husband and I planned to put up a fence. We have a large dog who would benefit from a fenced yard, and the neighbor sucks. We don’t want to look at them every time we are enjoying the backyard. We call the land survey company and request a new survey and staking of the corner marks. It takes 3 months to get them out here. They do a great job. They were here for several hours and worked up and down the street to ensure all correct measurements were taken. They leave and say they will be back in a week to stake.

The next week, the surveyors came back.

They come back a week later, and the corner stake is over the neighbor’s fence. The neighbor has been adamant that they own not only the property on their fence line but also two feet past it.

The neighbor comes outside, losing his mind, saying he is being harassed, he is going to call his lawyer, and he is going to call the sheriff. Our survey company leaves, reruns the calculations, and comes back two weeks later and places the stake on his fence line. He loses his mind again, but our company tells him they aren’t coming back out, and this is where the stake belongs.

Apparently, the guy got the hint.

My husband and I brace ourselves. We discuss offering to split the cost of a survey for the neighbor’s property so that we can squash this thing and move on. We hear nothing from the neighbor. About a month ago, the neighbor stops my husband in the backyard and says that he’s paid $30,000 for surveys and he was the first one to ever have a land survey up here. We have lived here longer than him, and every property receives a copy of its survey when someone buys a house. He tells my husband that his people are coming out to restake the property. Cool. Yesterday, we learned that his fence is two feet onto our property. He tells us that he is going to have his fence moved. No apology.

Nice! That’s the best thing that could’ve happened.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about property line disputes.

This is probably correct.

Here’s some good advice.

In Vermont, he may have been forced into the signs.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

This person also has an annoying neighbor.

All that fuss over two feet, and they weren’t even his!

If he’d just said he wanted his own survey, there probably wouldn’t have been much of an argument to begin with.

And as nice as it was of the couple to think about splitting the cost, it’s a good thing they never offered.

Imagine paying half the bill just to find out your neighbor’s been using part of your yard all this time.

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