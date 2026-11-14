Tech support sometimes means translating plain English into action.

Several users found clear instructions, then stopped reading before solving anything.

The answers remained onscreen.

The technician simply pointed.

Check out how each mystery disappeared.

90% of my job is reading on-screen prompts for people because they saw words and gave up

Kid brings me his laptop, saying he’s trying to launch a program but a popup keeps blocking it. I take a look.

The popup says ‘This program cannot launch while [other program] is running. Close [other program] and try again.’

I ask kid, “what happened when you tried that?”

He gets embarrassed and says “Oh…I didn’t…” So I have him close the other program and try again.