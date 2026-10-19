A Supervisor Reprimands a New Hire for Being Too Slow—Until a Senior Coworker Speaks Up and Gets Written Up Too

Working at a fast food restaurant when it’s really busy can be super stressful, especially if you have a supervisor who is almost impossible to please.

In this story, we hear about three fast food workers who are working as fast as they can, but the supervisor chooses to pick on the new hire. The other coworkers stand up for her, but that ends up backfiring.

The best part is the ending. It’s pretty satisfying how one employee is able to use the supervisor’s words against her.

Let’s read all about it.

Don’t talk back to the supervisor? Ok, then I won’t talk back to the supervisor When I was 18 I used to work at a fast food restaurant. At the time of this happening, I was working in the kitchen and I had two coworkers with me – my best friend and a new-ish girl. We were in a rush and my coworkers and I were doing all we could to get the food out as fast as possible.

My best friend and I had about 1 year working there so we were kinda used to the rush by now, but our other coworker had like a month working in the kitchen and she was doing all she could.

They stood up for their coworker.

Apparently that wasn’t enough to the supervisor in charge of our shift, because she came (in the middle of the rush, mind you) to scold our coworker because, “she was just lazing around.” My best friend and got mad, not only because the scolding was unnecessary but because we were still mid-rush and this supervisor was just wasting our time.

So I said something along the lines of, “Why don’t you just leave her alone? She’s new and you are just making it worse, if she’s being so slow you should help us.”

The manger was now upset at OP.

It was normal for the supervisor to step in to help if we were stuck but this one didn’t do that, and she now got mad at me and started yelling things at me but at this point I was just ignoring her. When the rush passed, I was called to the manager’s office and the manager and her berated me for talking back to a supervisor. They made me sign some paper where I ‘promised’ to never talk back to a supervisor again. So like 30 minutes pass and I’m on my break, and this supervisor comes to me trying to make some small talk.

Signing that paper came in handy!

I proceed to ignore her and she gets mad when she notices that I’m not answering her questions. So I calmly reply, “Didn’t I just sign a paper where I ‘promised’ that I never would talk back to you?” She then got even more mad and left me to enjoy the rest of my break.

That sounds like an awful place to work.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person would’ve handled it differently.

Another person shares what they would’ve done.

One person shares how it works in their union.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a craft store customer who refuses to take no for an answer when it comes to wrapping his purchases for gifts.

A parent weighs in.

Obviously, “talking back” doesn’t mean simply responding when someone talks to you, but it is a maliciously compliant interpretation to treat it that way.

It really might work in her favor if she doesn’t have to speak to her supervisor anymore.

Her supervisor sounds awful.

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