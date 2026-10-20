A Woman Refuses To Let A Late-Night “Maintenance Worker” Into Her Apartment, But He Returns Minutes Later And Lets Himself In

Few things would be more unsettling than hearing someone unlock your apartment door in the middle of the night.

One tenant found herself in that exact situation after someone knocked around 11:30 p.m. and claimed to be maintenance.

Since it was so late, she stayed quiet and watched through the peephole as the man eventually walked away.

But less than 10 minutes later, he came back and actually walked inside the apartment.

She locked herself in her bedroom while he spent a few minutes in the common area before leaving again.

Keep reading to learn the full story.

“Maintenance” worker came in my apartment at midnight. Should I be concerned? I live in an apartment complex with 2 roommates, neither of whom was home during this. At about 11:30 PM, I hear knocking on the (locked) front door and a guy claiming to be maintenance. I (obviously) don’t open the door ’cause it’s **** near midnight. I tiptoe to the front door, though, and look through the peephole and catch a glimpse of someone leaving with maybe a vacuum or something in their hand? I go back to my room and lock my door.

Then, he comes back.

Less than 10 minutes later, he comes back and knocks again, saying he’s maintenance, and this time I hear him enter the apartment. He’s in the common area for less than 5 minutes, then I hear him leave. I was in my room, silent and terrified the whole time. After a few minutes, I walk out, and it’s clear. I’m still so scared and perplexed by this. There was no emergency or anything. All he said was “maintenance” when he was knocking and “maintenance entering” when he came in. He was inside for less than 5 minutes. Coupled with the fact that it’s literally almost MIDNIGHT, it’s got me suspicious and scared.

Scared, she’s not really sure what to do.

I’m in my room now. It’s currently 12:30. I put a chair in front of my door and locked it, but I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to get any sleep tonight. I already emailed a complaint, but it’s late, so obviously no response. What could possibly have been the reason for this? Is there anything that could justify this? I was thinking maybe he was doing a job in my apartment earlier today and forgot something, so he came back to get it? But that doesn’t justify coming here at midnight, and I didn’t notice any stray objects around the common area earlier that day when I came home. Any advice??

Wow! That would be an extremely scary situation for most people.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think was going on.

This person thinks it must have been a serious emergency.

That’s probably a good guess.

Here’s someone who suggests calling the police.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

This is good advice.

Talk about scary! Holy moly!

Unless there was a real emergency, there’s no reason maintenance should be letting themselves in that late without explaining what was going on.

That said, she needs to report it ASAP. If she can’t get ahold of the property management office, she may want to call the cops.

Either way, her personal safety is way too important to sweep this one under the rug.

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