Adult Child Had Already Been Helping Her Parents With Money, But Their Request That She Move Back Home And Become Their Driver Went Too Far

Helping family is kind, but it shouldn’t leave someone completely broke.

This young woman has spent two years giving her parents money they never repay.

Now they want her to move home, drive them around, and spend even more fixing their problems.

See why she finally decided enough was enough.

AITA for refusing to help my family financially? I (25F) just started working right after graduation for almost 2 years. I don’t know what type of nonsense my parents got themselves into, but they have been deep in financial issues. It started small with them asking a portion of my student loan for “family groceries,” and spiraled worse when I started working.

This woman wasn’t able to save up due to her parents’ financial problems.

They would ask for hundreds of bucks, several times per month with no intention to pay me back. Even though they initially promised to pay me back. Due to this, I don’t have savings at all, because I need to have money laying somewhere to save them. The only savings I have is the mandatory employee funds which is unaccessible until I retire.

She has become their go-to every time they have financial troubles.

They are so deep in their financial issue to the point they need to sell their car. Which eventually affected me as well. I pay for my own car. Now, that they don’t have any car. They rely on renting cars which eventually puts them deeper in their hell hole. And I become their target every single time. Not one dime paid back.

Now, they’re asking her to move back home so she can drive them.

Their latest “idea” is to have me back at home and send one of them to work. This home is 27 miles away from my workplace, so almost 60 miles going back and forth, and an additional 24 miles if I’m going to drive them. To clarify, I rent a room near my workplace, and I pay for their internet and electricity because none of them both care enough to pay the outstanding bill.

She decided to decline their request.

Throughout the year, I have been helping them. But now, I have no money spared to help them nor do I want to go back at home even just for a few days to drive them around. Because honestly, it’s too much work and gas money. So I refused to help, only this once.

Their relatives have been pressuring her to help her parents.

The problem is, they get my relatives involved as well. One of my relatives started to spam call and text me to lend a helping hand. I really don’t have the luxury to help them now. So AITA for refusing this one time? Just this one time and they decided to get other relatives involved.

She shouldn’t squander all of her money on her parents. They’ll just keep asking for more money and favors.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

You’ve been helping them so much, says this user.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another suggestion from this person.

This person makes a valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

Finally, short and simple.

This young woman already gives her parents money and pays their internet and electricity, leaving her with no savings.

Refusing once isn’t selfish, and her parents need a real financial plan instead of sending relatives to pressure her.

Calling the extended family doesn’t magically turn her paycheck into a shared emergency fund.