Bully’s Family Claimed the Vacant Lot for His Graduation Party—Until Next Door Threw a Rival Kids’ Bash First

When you live next door to your child’s bully, it can be very stressful, especially if his parents won’t do anything to stop him.

That was the case in this story, so when the family found out that the bully was supposed to have a graduation party in the vacant lot nearby, they sprang into action.

They planned out a full kids party on the lot while the high school graduation was taking place, and when the bully and his family came home, they had nowhere for their guests to congregate.

Who would have thought that revenge would make for such a great party. Read through the full story to get all the details below.

Party On My brother’s son, Paul, was bullied by the kid next door. Constantly.

This is repulsive behavior.

He was a year ahead of my nephew in school, and much bigger. There was name calling, belittling, physical contact, and objects would be thrown. My brother talked to the parents a few times, but was told that was just stuff that kids did. The final straw came on the bus. The bully sat next to my nephew, kept running a finger through his own butt crack, and wiping the finger on my nephew’s face, calling it “war paint”.

Good, his parents are taking him out of the situation.

The Principal claimed there was nothing he could do because there were no witnesses. The next day my brother and his wife pulled Paul from the high school and enrolled him into a private school. But that didn’t stop it completely. If Paul had friends over, the bully would go after them also. There was a vacant lot between the two houses, owned by the county, that had run pipes underneath.

This seems like a nice area for the kids to play, if the bully would leave them alone.

It was about 50 feet wide by 100 feet deep, big enough for small football or baseball games that could not be played in the small yards for the houses on the street. However, when Paul and his friends tried to play there, the bully and his friends would insist on joining them, and disrupting the games.

Nothing wrong with having a graduation party.

At the end of the bully’s senior year, his parents decided to hold a big graduation party for him. Paul learned about it because his friends still went to the same high school. Invites were handed out and it looked like it was going to be a blow out. My brother was concerned that the lot between houses would be the site of the party, and that there would be rowdiness, loud music, cars driving on the lot, and even vandalism right next to his house. Also, the party was scheduled from 1 to whenever, and that probably meant noise continuing into the night.

Ok, so they are going to use the vacant lot instead.

We discussed this a few weeks before, and came up with an idea. My daughter was turning 10 the weekend after graduation, and we decided to have her birthday party on the vacant lot the day of graduation. About 25 kids were invited, as well as parents and siblings. A moon bounce was booked, to take up space on the lot, and we planned on a few tables for food and drinks.

They sprang into action.

A couple cornhole boards, and we had enough to fill the field so no cars could park on it. We just needed it to be in full swing before graduation was over and kids started arriving. The bully’s high school graduation ceremony was held on a Saturday, at 9 in the morning. His family left around 8 and we went into action.

The neighbors are in for a shock.

The moon bounce was delivered, blown up, and tables set up. A grill and some coolers were brought over. People started arriving around 11, and by noon there were no more empty parking spaces on the street within 100 yards of the party. 50-60 people milled around, and the lot was pretty full. A large catering truck dropped off big containers of food and drink in the driveway next door, along with tables and chairs, filling it up.

Sorry neighbors, the vacant lot is first come first served.

The parents drove up after the graduation ceremony and saw the street was filled with cars, the lot was filled with people, and their driveway had no room for them to park in it. They left the car in the street and got out. The wife, husband, and bully came over and she started yelling that they had over 100 people coming in an hour for a graduation celebration and they needed the lot.

There is really nothing that they can do about it.

My brother and I explained to her that we had a party also, and there was no room for them here. One of the advantages of having a party for young kids is that both parents typically come to it. There were a lot of dads there, and most of them came over to see what was going on. Strength in numbers. She asked what time we were going to end, and we told her we had no set ending time.

Sorry lady, you don’t control the parking.

By this point she was furious, and it got worse when my brother told her she could not park in the street like she was, because it was blocking a traffic lane. A car was parked in front of her house (as well as one in front of my brother’s), and she ordered us to have it moved so they could at least park their car there.

You almost feel bad for this kid. Almost.

By this time, a couple cars had parked far away, and teenagers walked up, expecting a graduation party. The bully explained to them what was happening, and they hung out for a few minutes before walking back to their cars. The bully moved the car to a distant parking spot, and stayed there to tell the arriving cars that they didn’t have anything set up yet.

A revenge party is still a fun party.

We ate, drank, and made merry for the next few hours. Bounced, cornholed, and even did some dancing to the music playing. The neighbors set up a couple tables on their small front lawn, and a dozen or so teenagers hung out there, but that was the extent of their party.

You would think that people would just park further away and walk over.

Cars constantly drove up, talked to the bully, and kept going. By 6 there were just a few dads still at our party, hanging out. They knew what was going on by this point and were glad to stay, claiming possession of the site, as long as there was food and beer.

This is really funny since there is no way to prove that what they did was out of revenge, but everyone knew it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Everyone got what they deserved.

They really went all out for this party.

This commenter loves the way the story went.

The bully was way out of line for his age.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

They should have found a way to reserve the empty lot.

You would feel bad for him if he wasn’t such an awful bully. It seems like he got just a taste of what he actually deserved.

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