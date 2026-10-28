Business Owner Learned His Landlord Wanted To Take Over The Successful Zipline Operation, So He Removed Everything Before Moving Out And Left The Building Empty

Greed can make a profitable business arrangement look disappointing right before it disappears completely.

A commercial landlord refused to renew a successful zip-line company’s lease so he could copy the business himself.

Instead of leaving the expensive setup behind, the tenant legally removed everything and returned an empty building.

Check out how this shortcut became one costly surprise.

Commercial Landlord Gets Surprise Commercial Landlord owns a building and is leasing it to one of those zip line entertainment companies.

Landlord sees that it does a nice business in his building and thinks, “I should do this; why let my tenant get all the money?” Landlord has heard that in other locations, the Tenant has typically left the zip line infrastructure in place when they are done leasing a building.

He starts setting a trap for his tenant.

The lease is about to expire. Tenant expects to renew, but Landlord starts executing his evil plan. Landlord decides not to renew the lease and gives the Tenant notice to vacate the building.

But the tenant catches on and begins executing an evil revenge plot of their own.

Tenant finds out Landlord wants to take over and run a zip line place in the building. Tenant, contrary to the standard practice of leaving all the infrastructure in place, removes ALL of their equipment and guts the entire building as much as they are allowed to by law.

Landlord is left with a vacant building, getting no rent, and TONS of expenses to buy all the equipment (and the time and labor to install it) needed to make a zip line entertainment complex.

Reddit loves a good landlord story.

Let’s see what they had to say.

Some landlords will stop at nothing to deceive their tenants.

Spite really is a heck of a motivator.

Some landlords seem to underestimate their tenants’ intelligence.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

What is it about some landlords that they feel like they can openly swindle the people they do business with?

The landlord expected a ready-made attraction, but the tenant legally removed every piece of equipment before leaving.

Now he has no rental income, an empty building, and a huge bill for buying and installing an entirely new setup.

He tried cutting out the middleman and learned that the middleman owned every cable, platform, and useful piece of equipment.