Cheesemaker Works For A Family Business, So His New Supervisor Is The Owner’s 17-Year-Old Son

Working for a family business when you’re not part of the family can definitely have its drawbacks. One of them is that the family is likely to want to promote from within, and by that I mean that they’ll want to promote their own family members into higher positions.

In this story, one cheesemaker works for a family business, and he knows that the owner’s son will eventually replace him as head cheesemaker. That doesn’t exactly seem to bother him, but it really does bother him when the son, who is just a teenager, is promoted to supervisor.

He humors the owner when she tells him to communicate with her son instead of with her. Let’s see how that works out.

I now have a younger supervisor, with less experience, you want me to keep informed? You got it So another one from the cheesemaking job I had. Being that it was a family business for them, the whole family worked in various jobs around the farm. While I was the head cheesemaker, the youngest son was the one the family wanted to take over my job at some point. So as he was school age, I trained him sometimes for his work experience so he could eventually fill in when I was sick of management and left.

This would be really annoying.

Now, I had been daily reporting to my manager (the mother), and they wanted a bit of change. The kid was out of school, and working on the farm and plant more now. So he was instituted as a “supervisor” in the plant. Literally, to keep an eye on me and my speedy work. It was a pain in the side, as he would go home after work and nit pick that I was doing something wrong, or this and that. Let me reiterate that I trained him and had a few years experience, and this guy was 17.

The manager made a new rule.

So I was reporting to my manager, and she said finally ” you can just tell my son the problems instead of me”. I mentioned that hes a kid,she’s the owner and we are dealing with a pricey food product. She insisted, so cue compliance. We started to find some black specks. Nothing major,but a little bit of our impellors for mixing or something was breaking down.

He did as directed and told his supervisor.

I told the “supervisor”about it, and we started to look for the cause. For about two weeks we had this issue on and off, and me nor him could find anything. I was under the full impression that he was telling his mom about this as I was suppose to report to him now, and they lived together. Well after about three weeks of this occasional issue I just happen to casually mention to my manager that we havent found the cause of the specks yet.

But the kid hadn’t told his mom.

She freaked out at me She had not heard a peep about a quality issue with the cheese,no one had told her, and how dare I not mention it to her…. I referred back to her kid being my “supervisor” and that I was suppose to tell him…. She was pretty peeved,and I got reamed out for following her instructions. That was more or less the straw that broke the camel’s back and I left to do my own thing…. Their cheese isnt as good as mine was now.

Yikes! If the mom/manager wanted OP to tell any issue to his supervisor/her son, she also needed to make it clear to her son that he is to brief her on any issues. I guess she didn’t do that part. Either that, or the son didn’t listen.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person shares their thoughts on family businesses.

Another person is confused by the owner’s logic.

Another person points out how ridiculous the owner/mom’s reasoning was.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Finally, a pun.

I don’t think I’d want to work for a family business. I’m glad he left when he did. They didn’t appreciate what a hard worker he was. The son clearly didn’t have the experience he needed to be a supervisor. He needed additional training first.

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