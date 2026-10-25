Corporate Employee Criticizes Delivery Driver For Where He Parks His Work Bike, So He Spends 6 Hours Adjusting Every Bike In The Building

There are some rules that corporate comes up with that make sense on paper but don’t realistically work. Sometimes, it’s hard for management to know when these rules don’t work since they’re not the ones actually doing the job.

In this story, we hear about a delivery driver who rides a motorbike to make the deliveries. There are certain rules about where all the bikes are to be parked, but the drivers often ignore these rules since it would be inconvenient to follow them.

Then a new corporate employee decides that drivers really do need to follow the rules.

It results in a lot of overtime.

Keep reading for all the details.

“Your bike has to be parked correctly in the garage, and if you need to take out other bikes to park yours, you have to park them back correctly too.” Ok. Until recently, I used to work part-time for a delivery company that uses half pedal-powered, half battery-powered 6-wheeled “bikes” that work like little semi trucks. So after every shift we have to park the bikes in the garage. Technically there are designated spots in the garage for each individual bike. But since people don’t finish their shifts and come back in the exact time sequence that the bikes have to be parked in, in practice nobody actually parks the bikes in their “correct” spot. The first person back just parks at the back even if their bike is supposed to be parked further up front, and the next person to return parks in front of the first parked bike, and so on.

One person, and only one person, had a problem with this arrangement.

The shift managers know about it and are cool with it. They work in the garage so they understand. But new Karen from corporate who just joined a couple days ago did not. She came in suddenly at the end of one day to “check things out” and found that my bike was parked at the very front. I had finished last that day because I had a super long shift. But Karen called me immediately and chewed me out on the phone and essentially told me in no pleasant terms the title of the post.

OP’s manager wasn’t worried about Karen.

I called my shift manager right after and informed him. He said something like, “well, technically she is right so we can’t oppose her directly. I suggest you just ignore her. I doubt she will be back to check.” Well, my petty self did not want to let Karen have this win over me. So I did exactly what she told me to do. I waited a couple more days until I got another mega shift. I arrived early to claim the bike that was technically designated to be parked at the very back.

OP also made sure he was the last one back.

You can already see where this is going. After finishing my route, I specifically drove back slowly to make sure I would be the last one back. Once back, I took out every single bike in the garage by myself. Then I parked my bike and took my sweet time making sure it was parked perfectly centrally in between the lines as well, not just lengthwise. You can see how that would take a long time since the bikes work like semi trucks in movement mechanism. So it took me damn near 10 mins to take care of one bike.

OP’s manager didn’t intervene.

I had only 59 more to go. I meticulously parked every single bike at their correct spots until the dead of the night that day. My shift manager caught on to my plan soon and chose to turn a blind eye since I was technically following orders from higher ups. I booked 6 hours of overtime that day before I clocked out and was scheduled for a whole lot of payment.

Accounts was alarmed.

Next morning accounts suddenly call me to ask if I had forgotten to clock out and come back later to do it because it showed that I clocked out ~6 hours later than everyone else. I told them exactly what happened and suggested that they watch the security camera feed inside the garage to make sure that I was actually working the entire time. They eventually folded and told me to not do it again. I politely declined and said that I will do the same thing again next day because those were my orders.

Accounts was determined to make sure the orders changed.

They said, “our managerial team will contact you with updated instructions soon. Follow those instructions.” I said okay. I received a slack message from Karen later that day before starting my shift saying I should follow my shift manager’s directions to park my bike from now.

But OP still followed orders.

So I did the exact same thing again that day because shift manager did say that technically the bikes were supposed to be parked in their designated spots. Had the same conversation next morning with accounts and received another Slack message from Karen saying I should park my bike according to what made sense realistically. I’m still gloating over my W over corporate Karen to this day.

Technically, I think OP could keep the overtime going. Karen needs to be more specific about what’s realistic.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This often seems true.

This person shares how OP could’ve responded.

Here’s another suggestion about how OP could’ve responded.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.

This is also true.

Karen was proved wrong. She clearly didn’t understand what was realistic. She was probably being vague on purpose at the end of the story so she couldn’t be accused of giving OP bad directions again.

Although, she was so vague that I think OP could’ve kept the revenge going. She really needs to define “realistic.”

Following the rules isn’t always realistic.

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