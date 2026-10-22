Couple Are As Quiet As Possible At Home, But That Doesn’t Stop Their Elderly Neighbour Constantly Putting In Noise Complaints Against Them

If you’ve ever worked shifts – especially night shifts – or even spent time parenting a new baby, you’ll know how much your life can change just because you’ve not had enough sleep. Suddenly everything just feels a bit worse, you’re less tolerant, less focused, and less happy – and it’s all because your body is struggling through that exhaustion that comes from disturbed or non-existent sleep.

For the guy in this story, his sleeping pattern is a little off most people’s usual schedule due to the shift patterns that he works. And that would be fine, if it were not for the disturbances from his neighbours that wake him every morning. But far from being the usual noise of parties, slamming doors or screaming babies, this early morning racket is coming from the elderly folk in his community, and it’s happening right outside.

Read on to find out what’s going on here.

Disturbance from laughter therapy Every morning, a bunch of old timers start their laughter therapy at 6:30am sharp. They cackle and scream so much I have stopped setting an alarm in the morning. I have tried requesting them to muffle a little, but they pulled the Marathi card on me about how outsiders like me have no say in this and me spoiling Pune as an outsider.

Regardless, this sleepless neighbour has tried to explain why this is bothering them so much.

I even told them that I end up sleeping late due to my work schedule, but these oldies tell me to leave my job and find something 9 to 5. This has been going on for three months now and I wake up every morning with an irritation. Looking for ideas from the community in stopping them, or at least making them amicable enough?

Honestly, while they say that laughter is the best medicine, it must be annoying to be awoken by it every day.

And while it’s great that these old folk are caring for their mental and physical health in such a positive way, it’s having a serious effect on this neighbour.

So no one is saying they shouldn’t be laughing any more – just that they could find a better place to laugh in.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person couldn’t believe that the laughter needed to occur quite so early.

While others suggested he get even.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

Meanwhile, this Redditor had a less friendly solution in mind.

You have to give these old folk kudos for finding such a positive way to start their days. Because no one can deny that laughter just feels great, and just a short period of laughter can turn a tough day into a much more pleasant one, lifting any gloom that might have settled around you. So by spending the first part of their day hooting with laughter along with their friends, these elderly people in the neighbourhood are keeping their hearts full of joy and their eyes suitably wrinkled – and that’s not a bad way to spend your retirement at all.

But they really should spare a thought for their younger, shift working neighbour who they are disturbing every day. Because he needs to sleep in order to actually function, and they are taking away his right to a good night’s rest. And while laughter can be contagious, waking up to shrieks of laughter every morning is going to spread just one thing – discontent. Genuinely, it’s great that they are approaching life in such a happy way, but they really need to take their laughter elsewhere.

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