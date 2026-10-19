Daughter Kept Helping Cover Her Dad’s Payroll, But Eventually Realized His Financial Problems Were Delaying The Future She Wanted For Herself

Helping family becomes complicated when repeated emergencies begin consuming the future someone is trying to build.

How many unpaid loans should an adult daughter provide before her father’s business becomes his responsibility again?

Instead of surrendering another portion of her moving fund, this young woman finally refused a request to cover his employees’ wages.

The guilt arrived immediately.

AITA my dad once again is asking me money to pay his 3 workers My (28F) father (71F) is a freelance architect and clearly seems to have problems managing his money (has happened his whole life), so now he once again has to ask around the family for money to pay his workers. Of course, my mom is tired of giving him money (he also owes her a lot), and I have a feeling my aunt ( his sister) blackmails him into giving the money back, so he doesn’t ask her anymore. So now the only person left is me. Unfortunately, I live in the house with my parents since COVID happened, and after getting my bearings together, I’m trying to save up doing odd jobs and part-time so that I can move out again one day.

On one hand, she feels bad, but on the other, she doesn’t.

That said, part of me feels obligated to help him financially, but it’s reached the point that all the money I give him is never returned, and my dream of moving out again gets farther and farther. Today, for the first time, I said no to helping him, and it makes me feel afraid he’ll get mad or threaten me (he’s a moody man but has never hurt anyone). It also tears me inside because he really seems to need it. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why she’s so frustrated.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about her father.

According to this reader, it was time for her to draw the line.

Here’s someone who feels strongly about not repeatedly bailing people out.

For this reader, it’s more than a one-time thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who feels badly about unknowingly encouraging her younger brother to play with bullies.

This could actually be the perfect solution.

This woman is not responsible for financing her father’s poorly managed business, especially when previous loans remain unpaid and she needs independence.

If he cannot reliably pay his workers, he must change his business practices rather than make family members his permanent emergency fund.

Dad’s payroll department appears to be one daughter with a declining balance.