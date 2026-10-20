He Accidentally Sold a Customer Multiples of a Restricted Product. Now He Might Be Fired

Everybody screws up at work here and there, right?

Absolutely!

I mean, we’re not robots…yet.

My point is that human error occurs in every single job on the planet and you can’t beat yoursel up to much when it happens to you…

But there’s still that small chance that you could get fired because of your mistake.

Doh!

Check out what this guy had to say about why he’s stressed out that he might be let go because of something he accidentally did on the job.

Made a mistake, could be fired. “Basically, I’m under investigation after accidentally selling a restricted item. Totally my fault.

It happens…

I was rushing around, I was flustered doing 100 things at once, I didn’t read the screen on the till properly. I thought it was one per transaction and not one per customer and I separated it into two transactions thinking that was fine. I’ve held my hands up, admitted I messed up and promised to do any retraining.

Wow…

But despite my clean record, I’ve been told I could be dismissed as it’s classed as gross misconduct. This is more of a vent because I actually care about my job and I work hard, so today has just left a bitter taste in my mouth and made me feel inadequate. Has anyone else experienced anything similar or made similar errors? Did it all work out in the end?”

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual nailed it.

Another person had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a burned-out employee who finds a way to ease his stress with an extended daily lunch.

And this individual shared a story.

Poor guy…

If he gets let go for this, maybe it will be a blessing in disguise, and this place wasn’t a good fit for him.

Hey, people make mistakes at work…it happens to everyone!