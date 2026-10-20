October 20, 2026 at 8:55 am

He Accidentally Sold a Customer Multiples of a Restricted Product. Now He Might Be Fired

by Matthew Gilligan

man working in a warehouse

Shutterstock

Everybody screws up at work here and there, right?

Absolutely!

I mean, we’re not robots…yet.

My point is that human error occurs in every single job on the planet and you can’t beat yoursel up to much when it happens to you…

But there’s still that small chance that you could get fired because of your mistake.

Doh!

Check out what this guy had to say about why he’s stressed out that he might be let go because of something he accidentally did on the job.

Made a mistake, could be fired.

“Basically, I’m under investigation after accidentally selling a restricted item.

Totally my fault.

It happens…

I was rushing around, I was flustered doing 100 things at once, I didn’t read the screen on the till properly.

I thought it was one per transaction and not one per customer and I separated it into two transactions thinking that was fine.

I’ve held my hands up, admitted I messed up and promised to do any retraining.

Wow…

But despite my clean record, I’ve been told I could be dismissed as it’s classed as gross misconduct.

This is more of a vent because I actually care about my job and I work hard, so today has just left a bitter taste in my mouth and made me feel inadequate.

Has anyone else experienced anything similar or made similar errors?

Did it all work out in the end?”

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 10 18 at 11.45.18 AM He Accidentally Sold a Customer Multiples of a Restricted Product. Now He Might Be Fired

Another reader weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 10 18 at 11.45.26 AM He Accidentally Sold a Customer Multiples of a Restricted Product. Now He Might Be Fired

This individual nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 10 18 at 11.45.34 AM He Accidentally Sold a Customer Multiples of a Restricted Product. Now He Might Be Fired

Another person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 10 18 at 11.45.47 AM He Accidentally Sold a Customer Multiples of a Restricted Product. Now He Might Be Fired

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a burned-out employee who finds a way to ease his stress with an extended daily lunch.

And this individual shared a story.

Screenshot 2026 10 18 at 11.45.57 AM He Accidentally Sold a Customer Multiples of a Restricted Product. Now He Might Be Fired

Poor guy…

If he gets let go for this, maybe it will be a blessing in disguise, and this place wasn’t a good fit for him.

Hey, people make mistakes at work…it happens to everyone!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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