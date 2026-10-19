October 19, 2026 at 6:15 am

He Got A Bad Review With No Explanation, Then Coworkers’ Notes Made Him Suspect A Setup To Fire Him

by Benjamin Cottrell

corporate employee working at laptop

Pexels/Reddit

Plenty of workplaces claim to value transparency, but everybody knows few of them actually follow through.

An employee at a mid-sized marketing agency had spent three years doing his job well enough to skate by. He admits he was no star performer, but he didn’t think he was a problem either.

So when his manager handed him a poor performance review that dropped his rating from “meets expectations” to “needs improvement,” with no warning and no earlier conversation, it rocked his world.

After comparing notes with coworkers, he began to suspect the whole thing was just an elaborate ploy to push him out.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

HR told me my performance review was “based on peer feedback,” but wouldn’t tell me which peers. I found out why.

I work at a mid-sized marketing agency. I’ve been here about three years. Not a star performer, not a problem either. I show up, I hit my deadlines, I go home.

Soon it came time for performance reviews.

Last week was review season. My manager sat me down, handed me a sheet, and said my rating had dropped from “meets expectations” to “needs improvement.”

No warning. No previous conversation. Just a downgrade.

So the employee tries to get to the bottom of the change.

I asked what specifically I needed to improve. She said the review was “based on peer feedback.” Okay, fine. I asked which peers.

She said the feedback was anonymous.

His boss seemed extremely cagey about the whole thing.

I asked if I could at least see the comments, redacted. She said no, that would “compromise the integrity of the process.”

The employee can hardly believe what he’s hearing.

So let me get this straight.

My rating dropped based on what anonymous people said about me. I can’t see who said it. I can’t see what they said. I can’t respond to it. I just have to… accept it and do better?

Better at what? I don’t know what I did wrong. Nobody will tell me.

So he decided he needed to investigate further.

I started asking around. Casually. Not accusing anyone, just, “Hey, did you get asked for feedback on me?” Three people said yes. Two of them showed me what they wrote.

Both were positive. One said I was “reliable and easy to work with.” The other said I “always deliver on time.” Neither of them wrote anything negative.

Now the employee is even more confused.

So where did “needs improvement” come from? Either someone I haven’t talked to wrote something brutal.

The employee begins to suspect foul play.

or the peer feedback thing is a cover for something else. Maybe budget cuts. Maybe they’re trying to push people out without severance. Maybe my manager just doesn’t like me and needed a paper trail.

He’s feeling more and more hopeless by the second.

The worst part is I can’t do anything about it. I can’t appeal. I can’t request a copy. I can’t even ask a direct question without getting the same HR script read back to me.

I’m not looking for legal advice. I’m just genuinely wondering if this is normal now.

Is “anonymous peer feedback” just the new way to fire people without saying you’re firing them?

This doesn’t sound good at all.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter agrees there’s cause to be concerned here.

Screenshot 2026 10 16 at 6.12.20 PM He Got A Bad Review With No Explanation, Then Coworkers Notes Made Him Suspect A Setup To Fire Him

The whole performance review system is rarely fair.

Screenshot 2026 10 16 at 6.13.02 PM He Got A Bad Review With No Explanation, Then Coworkers Notes Made Him Suspect A Setup To Fire Him

This commenter shares what they’d do in a similar situation.

Screenshot 2026 10 16 at 6.14.04 PM He Got A Bad Review With No Explanation, Then Coworkers Notes Made Him Suspect A Setup To Fire Him

HR definitely needs to be involved sooner rather than later.

Screenshot 2026 10 16 at 6.14.14 PM He Got A Bad Review With No Explanation, Then Coworkers Notes Made Him Suspect A Setup To Fire Him

This employee has every reason to be suspicious, and it isn’t paranoia when the facts keep refusing to add up.

Three years of steady work, no warning, and a sudden downgrade built on comments he’s not allowed to read is a strange way to run a performance review.

The two coworkers who showed him their feedback had only good things to say, which leaves a very large hole where the criticism should be.

A fair system can survive a few questions, but this clearly wasn’t one of them.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a delivery driver who tried warning his boss the truck needed new brakes and tires, only to find his truck sidelined during their busiest season.
Read Story

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter