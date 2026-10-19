He Got A Bad Review With No Explanation, Then Coworkers’ Notes Made Him Suspect A Setup To Fire Him

Plenty of workplaces claim to value transparency, but everybody knows few of them actually follow through.

An employee at a mid-sized marketing agency had spent three years doing his job well enough to skate by. He admits he was no star performer, but he didn’t think he was a problem either.

So when his manager handed him a poor performance review that dropped his rating from “meets expectations” to “needs improvement,” with no warning and no earlier conversation, it rocked his world.

After comparing notes with coworkers, he began to suspect the whole thing was just an elaborate ploy to push him out.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

HR told me my performance review was “based on peer feedback,” but wouldn’t tell me which peers. I found out why. I work at a mid-sized marketing agency. I’ve been here about three years. Not a star performer, not a problem either. I show up, I hit my deadlines, I go home.

Soon it came time for performance reviews.

Last week was review season. My manager sat me down, handed me a sheet, and said my rating had dropped from “meets expectations” to “needs improvement.” No warning. No previous conversation. Just a downgrade.

So the employee tries to get to the bottom of the change.

I asked what specifically I needed to improve. She said the review was “based on peer feedback.” Okay, fine. I asked which peers. She said the feedback was anonymous.

His boss seemed extremely cagey about the whole thing.

I asked if I could at least see the comments, redacted. She said no, that would “compromise the integrity of the process.”

The employee can hardly believe what he’s hearing.

So let me get this straight. My rating dropped based on what anonymous people said about me. I can’t see who said it. I can’t see what they said. I can’t respond to it. I just have to… accept it and do better? Better at what? I don’t know what I did wrong. Nobody will tell me.

So he decided he needed to investigate further.

I started asking around. Casually. Not accusing anyone, just, “Hey, did you get asked for feedback on me?” Three people said yes. Two of them showed me what they wrote. Both were positive. One said I was “reliable and easy to work with.” The other said I “always deliver on time.” Neither of them wrote anything negative.

Now the employee is even more confused.

So where did “needs improvement” come from? Either someone I haven’t talked to wrote something brutal.

The employee begins to suspect foul play.

or the peer feedback thing is a cover for something else. Maybe budget cuts. Maybe they’re trying to push people out without severance. Maybe my manager just doesn’t like me and needed a paper trail.

He’s feeling more and more hopeless by the second.

The worst part is I can’t do anything about it. I can’t appeal. I can’t request a copy. I can’t even ask a direct question without getting the same HR script read back to me. I’m not looking for legal advice. I’m just genuinely wondering if this is normal now. Is “anonymous peer feedback” just the new way to fire people without saying you’re firing them?

This doesn’t sound good at all.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter agrees there’s cause to be concerned here.

The whole performance review system is rarely fair.

This commenter shares what they’d do in a similar situation.

HR definitely needs to be involved sooner rather than later.

This employee has every reason to be suspicious, and it isn’t paranoia when the facts keep refusing to add up.

Three years of steady work, no warning, and a sudden downgrade built on comments he’s not allowed to read is a strange way to run a performance review.

The two coworkers who showed him their feedback had only good things to say, which leaves a very large hole where the criticism should be.

A fair system can survive a few questions, but this clearly wasn’t one of them.

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