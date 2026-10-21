He Just Wants to Relax at Home, but His Neighbor Is Mowing His Lawn Again. It’s Starting to Feel Obsessive

One thing that can be really nice about living in a neighbourhood, is if the other folk you live near take good care of their front and back gardens. There’s something about the aura of a well-maintained street that just makes it feel nice and welcoming, with green lawns and blooming flowers – it’s inviting, and you can tell that the folk there respect stuff. Plus, when it comes to actually selling your home, it dramatically increased the kerb appeal, potentially even adding value to your home.

But there is, of course, a negative to such house-proud folk. From obsessive HOAs and annoying rules that dictate what you can and can’t do to the outside of your home, to constant noise and disruption as neighbours are doing work in their yard using power tools, beautiful gardens aren’t created without some fuss, and being in the middle of all that can sometimes be a little annoying. And for the homeowner in this story, his neighbour’s obsessive lawn mowing is starting to drive him crazy.

Read on to find out more.

Is excessive lawn mowing some sort of sickness? Its mid October, it’s 50 degrees out, pouring rain, and my neighbor is out mowing his lawn. I’ve been back from vacation for seventeen days and have only had to mow my lawn ONCE because its just not growing much anymore in this weather. He has mowed a minimum of ten times. People may say it’s boredom, but I’ve never been so bored as to mow the lawn in a downpour.

Let’s see how this situation looks in practice.

Every single time I want to open the windows and air the house out, this ******* cranks it up. The last time I started a bonfire with some music going, he starts it up. Any time I try to enjoy my backyard or have a get together, he forces us back in the house with the noise. Then he had the audacity to make a sparky comment about how we must be night owls because we were outside at 8pm playing music at a very reasonable level. Then when I put a motion light in the middle of my yard so my dogs can see, he had to pull me aside to ask what it is. Its a ******* light, moron! I don’t pull him aside and ask him why the hell he mows 24/7.

And in the winter? You bet this neighbour still has lawn work to do.

And once his grass has officially died, he’s busting out the snowblower as soon as .5 inches falls. I moved to the suburbs to escape the noise, but I’m not sure what’s worse. I lived outside a major airport and it’s nearly on the same level. It’s driving me mad. I just don’t understand the desire to disrupt your neighbours every other day because you’re bored. I have a loud pressure washer I rarely use because it’s loud and I don’t want to annoy anyone.

Honestly, how much lawn does this guy have to mow?

Sure, he might be very precious about the lawn and the exact height of each blade of grass, but this seems a little excessive.

It’s no wonder it’s getting to this guy.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought there were only two reasons why anyone would behave this way.

While others thought that some folk just like the feeling of doing these chores.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

Meanwhile, this Redditor had experience with very particular lawn owners.

Maybe he has very very specific requirements for his lawn. Maybe he is actually using his mower to vacuum up fallen leaves. Perhaps it’s an excuse to be away from a partner or children. Or perhaps the guy just enjoys the feeling of mowing and making a lot of noise. But whatever it is, it’s clear that his obsessive approach to lawn maintenance is causing quite a disturbance to his neighbour – and it’s ridiculous that after all this, he still have to mention every little thing his neighbour does in their own garden.

While there’s nothing inherently wrong with the guy mowing his lawn so often, there’s no denying that it’s kind of annoying, especially if these folk are just wanting to relax in their own back yard. Because there’s nothing relaxing about the absolute racket of someone mowing their grass. And while it’s something that they’ll probably just have to put up with, it’s no wonder it’s getting on their nerves. Honestly, this guy needs a new hobby.

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