He Set A $400 Limit For Dental Work, But Got Hit With A $1,200 Bill And Spent Four Years Paying It Off

The cost of dental services can easily balloon.

In this story, a man clearly told his dentist that he could only pay $400 for dental work.

Despite confirming the limit, the dentist performed additional procedures and presented him with a $1,200 bill.

He paid the agreed amount and then spent years sending small payments toward the unexpected balance.

Do you think what he did was fair? Check out the full details below.

Dentist didn’t obey my limit and sent me big bill… This is going back like 15 years ago, but I needed dental work. My insurance was maxed out, damn $1k limits, so I went in. I told the dentist that I am clear. I have a max of $400 that I can pay, no more work than that. I sit down in the chair and even confirmed it.

This man was charged a total of $1200 for all the dental services done to him.

Next thing I know, he did a bunch of “while you’re in there” things. I get back to the person to pay/setup an appointment with, and she tells me the bill for today is $1200. I was like, I told you both that my limit was $400, no more. She said, “Well, he did the work, so this is the bill.” I said I have $400 to put down, as I said. She took payment and would bill me the rest.

He made monthly payments of $1.

For the next 4 years, when I got the bill, I would send $1, no more. No late fees because I was making a payment, so just very little would go to it. I get a call 4 1/2 years later from someone in the office, telling me the doctor passed away. She asked me, why have you been paying only $1 a month?

His balance was eventually written off.

I told her the story, that I authorized $400. I paid that, but the bill was $1200. She said, “Oh,” and she just wrote the balance off. No credit effect here. She said she was sorry that happened.

OP made it clear that he could only pay $400.

That’s why I understand that he felt upset after being billed $1200.

It’s just sad that the dentist passed away even before he had completed paying his bill.

Let’s see how other people reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Another one chimes in.

Here’s another personal experience.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

That’s a lawsuit, says this user.

Finally, this one loves the petty revenge.

Sometimes, a little accountability comes years later than it should.

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