He Tried to Suffer in Silence Through the Noise—Until His New Neighbors’ Midnight Parties Made Sleep Completely Impossible

For most of us, returning home after a long day at work is a welcome break. We go home to eat, to rest and recuperate, and to spend a little time with our loved ones before we inevitably, just a few hours later, end up back at work again – all to earn the money we need in order to actually pay for the home and family we return to. So of course, we really benefit when the home we return to is peaceful and comfortable, well equipped to serve our time there. If it’s easy to cook, easy to shower, and easy to sleep in your home, you’re set up well for success.

But unfortunately for the tenant in this story, the home that they’ve been living in for three years has suddenly become less of a sanctuary. And it’s all because of the new neighbours, who have moved in next door and proceeded to make a lot of noise every day. What’s worse is that since a domestic disturbance at the weekend, which was so unpleasant the tenant called the police, the neighbours and their noise has got even worse.

Read on to find out more.

Help with noisy neighbours So my new neighbours moved in this month, and my God I have never been more bothered. I’m entering my third year being here, and I’ve never noticed my neighbours existence this much ever. They do your typical loud music, banging, loud talking, stomping, etc. But it’s just so constant it feels like I have roommates. On top of this, last weekend there was a domestic issue where they banged the shared wall so hard it shook my door, multiple times – that night they also had a yelling match and the woman just screamed her lungs out. I called non-emergency because I was just so disturbed with it all. It feels so weird knowing their personal business with how loud they were yelling (the woman kept asking why there were ******* in her house).

Let’s see how this situation is after the complaint.

Ever since then it seems like their bangs and loud noises are more constant – like someone is always home and awake. Revenge I get it. Like how is it possible that whatever they’re doing just so happens to cause banging on the wall every day, multiple times a day, even at 4am.,. you’d think they’d move over a bit but nope. Most nights I sleep with headphones in now. Some nights I go to bed with ear plugs and noise canceling headphones and I just don’t think this is something I want to put up with for ten more months.

So now, this tenant is considering their options.

Aside from contacting the city for noise issues, what else can I do that will help end the lease sooner? Sadly the lease states I can’t end before the term ends, but there is a reasonable enjoyment section of the lease that mentions not annoying other tenants. There’s also an issue with smoking inside this apartment building that I’m hoping to build a case with to break the lease. But I feel like that may be more tricky since they’ve never really cared. The health department has visited multiple times and it still continues. It just so happens that I’ve been smelling the smoke on a more daily basis and now it’s actually causing me headaches.

This is a really rubbish situation to be in, since the behaviour of your neighbours directly affects your quality of life, especially in apartments.

Given how the couple next door were behaving, this tenant was quite right to complain – and the revenge they’re now facing really isn’t right.

It must be torture knowing that the lease doesn’t end for another ten months.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought it was important the tenant reported this to the landlord and the police.

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While others encouraged them to build a record of evidence too.

Honestly, if this tenant can build up a big enough bank of evidence – including complaints about smoking as well as about the noise and obnoxious neighbours, then there is hope that they will be allowed to break the lease. But more than that, they might end up getting their neighbour evicted instead, which would also solve the problem – especially if other neighbours were being inconvenienced to the point of complaining too.

Because the truth is, no one can reasonably live like this. This tenant has had neighbours living in the unit in question previously during the three years in this rental, and no issues whatsoever. So it’s not just like the walls are thin or something. No, it’s the neighbours who are the problem here, and this isn’t a problem that this tenant should be having to deal with.

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