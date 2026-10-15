October 15, 2026 at 2:55 pm

He Was Tired Of His Entitled Elderly Neighbor Taking Advantage Of Him, So He Refused To Help Her Again—And She Berated Him In The Hallway

by Benjamin Cottrell

upset elderly woman on the phone

Pexels/Reddit

A favor stops being a favor the moment someone starts expecting it.

Before he knew it, a man living above an elderly neighbor became her go-to helper for rides, laundry, and whatever else came up, on top of a grocery job where she was already known for picky orders.

After finishing a particularly grueling 16-hour shift, he silenced his phone to nap and missed numerous frantic calls about a blown circuit.

So instead of understanding, the neighbor met him in the hallway with a lecture about his lack of respect.

Now he’s asking whether one unanswered call makes him the villain.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for ignoring my elderly neighbors phone calls

I (28M) live with my wife and kids above an elderly woman with a back injury.

Now, I’ve known this woman and have had an opinion about her before I even moved here.

He’s known this person to be quite difficult to deal with.

I work at a grocery store, doing online shopping, and she’s known as a pain for calling for oddly specific requests (like making sure we give her the specific sodium amount in .75 lbs of sliced turkey).

Believe it or not, she’s even more demanding as a neighbor.

Anyways, she asks me consistently for small favors now, like a ride to the doctor or bringing her laundry up and down for her.

Soon, the requests started to become more than this man could handle.

Well, yesterday I missed a call from her while I was showering, on a small break from a split 16-hour shift, before a nap.

The voicemail said she blew a circuit and couldn’t find her glasses to see which one was blown.

He decided he wasn’t willing to remain at her beck and call.

I was exhausted. Just wanted to sleep. So I put my phone on silent and went to sleep.

I woke up to 7 missed calls and angry texts about how my car’s here, so she knows I’m here, etc.

I ignored it, got ready, and went to leave to go back to work.

That’s when his neighbor confronted him directly.

She stopped me in the hall and started berating me for leaving her stuck in the dark, saying I have no respect.

I told her I needed to go to work, quickly checked her breaker box (I just flipped every switch, problem fixed), and went to work.

So I guess my question is, AITA for ignoring her, knowing she was in the dark, because I was trying to get to sleep?

Sounds like his neighbor’s entitlement has gone on for far too long.

What did Reddit have to say?

He needs to set this neighbor straight.

Screenshot 2026 10 14 at 5.02.12 PM He Was Tired Of His Entitled Elderly Neighbor Taking Advantage Of Him, So He Refused To Help Her Again—And She Berated Him In The Hallway

The occasional favor has clearly turned into an unspoken expectation.

Screenshot 2026 10 14 at 5.02.40 PM He Was Tired Of His Entitled Elderly Neighbor Taking Advantage Of Him, So He Refused To Help Her Again—And She Berated Him In The Hallway

The neighbor shouldn’t confuse proximity for responsibility.

Screenshot 2026 10 14 at 5.03.01 PM He Was Tired Of His Entitled Elderly Neighbor Taking Advantage Of Him, So He Refused To Help Her Again—And She Berated Him In The Hallway

It’s simply not reasonable to expect him to be on call at all times.

Screenshot 2026 10 14 at 5.03.13 PM He Was Tired Of His Entitled Elderly Neighbor Taking Advantage Of Him, So He Refused To Help Her Again—And She Berated Him In The Hallway

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who calls on dozens of whirlygigs to combat the neighbor’s complaints about the fence.

This man was running on fumes and still being treated like a utility.

A neighbor who calls seven times in a row and then lectures him in the hallway has confused his kindness with some kind of contract he never signed up for.

When you look at the big picture, this man has already done more than enough for this woman.

He gave rides and hauled laundry without being asked twice, and the one time he said nothing, he got a scolding instead of a thank-you.

Sleeping after a 16-hour day is a basic human need, not some kind of character flaw.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.
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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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