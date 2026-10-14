Her Co-Worker Wouldn’t Stop Making Constant Intrusive Comments—Until She Started Logging Every Single Word

As the old saying goes…

Silence is golden!

Sure, it’s nice to chit-chat with your co-workers from time to time, but constant comments and attempts at conversation can drive some people crazy.

Just ask this woman…

She opened up about why one of her co-workers has become too much to handle.

Read on and see what you think.

Coworker is Driving Me Insane. “I have a coworker who has been here for about 4-5 months and she is proving to be a lot to deal with. She makes several passive aggressive comments or oversteps, just enough to be grating each day and I am pretty much over dealing with it. The one in particular that is driving me insane currently is her making a comment every day about the lights in my office. The lights in our office suite’s hallway take a while to turn on in the morning, so I will typically turn my office lights on so I can see (I have a window to the hallway that lets light in the room so I don’t need the overhead lights on).

Give it a rest!

Every time I have my office light on, she comments on it: “Oh, your light is on!” or some variation. Every time I go “Yes, the hallway lights aren’t on so I need to see”. It’s the repetition that is so grating for me and the fact that she already knows why I have them on. I am wondering if this is a subtle way of her requesting I turn the lights off, but I also can’t do that if I can’t see and she can be more direct with me. There are other comments, but I think that one is really what I dislike the most. I end up bracing every morning for her to comment on something that is very obvious.

She sounds like a lot of fun!

Today I was a bit late because I overslept and she stopped by my office to ask if I was alright. I told her yes, I overslept to which she replied “alarm!” as if I wasn’t aware an alarm would help. It’s like these weird infantilizing remarks that I cannot tell if they are passive aggressive or if they are genuinely her thinking she’s being helpful. She will also sometimes call my name across the office to come to her office to see something on the computer that I frankly never care about and then I’m stuck in there talking and trying to leave while she keeps talking. This was a bit of a rant/ramble, but it’s really almost driving me to a breaking point and I just need advice on how to deal with her effectively. I don’t know if it just means ignoring her or what.”

Let’s see how readers reacted.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual offered some advice.

This Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who found a way around his company’s denial of company time to study for his Commercial Driver’s License.

And another person shared their thoughts.

Yeah, this is totally annoying.

No doubt about it!

I’d be pretty annoyed about this, too…

Her co-worker needs to step off!