He Bought Communal Supplies For All The Roommates, And They Paid Him Their Share, But Now One Roommate Says He Doesn’t Want To Participate Anymore, But Still Wants To Use Communal Space To Keep His Own Supplies

When you live with several roommates, it makes sense to have some community supplies like cleaning products, toilet paper, and more. Otherwise, each person has to buy their own, which is more expensive and bulky.

What would you do if you had been buying the community supplies each month for some time, and the other roommates would just pay you for their share, but then one roommate said he didn’t want to participate anymore?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he said that was fine, but then the roommate can’t use the supplies, and they can’t use the shared space to store their own items, but the roommate won’t agree to that.

The roommate is really being unreasonable. Read through the full story and see what you think they should do.

Exhausting roommate I manage the rent, four seperate utilities, and all shared supplies in our apartment, with two roommates.

Why doesn’t the roommate want to contribute to the communal supplies?

We came to an agreement that I will buy the shared supplies, and will be reimbursed from the other two roommates, with costs split equally. However, my roommate out of the blue declared that he will no longer be contributing to the communal supplies.

This is very reasonable.

I told him that’s fine, but that when he stops contributing to the shared supply, he can no longer use the shared supplies. When anyone moves in, I don’t charge them for using communal supplies that are already here, paid from previous months budgets, as it is an ongoing expense that we all share, and should someone opt out, they relinquish their access to the shared supplies.

If he doesn’t want to contribute, that is fine. As long as he stops using the items.

He said first that this change was due to a lack of transparency, but I have always kept things clear on what items are included, and have kept things consistently stocked, at all times. He then said he could no longer afford to contibute to the communal supplies (usually no more than $20 a month per person, which includes toilet paper, dishwasher pods, laundry detergent, hand soap, cleaning supplies).

Why would they let him keep using things if he refuses to pay?

We all share two bathrooms communally, which are both kept stocked with these supplies. I don’t think I’m being unreasonable in saying that him stopping contributions to the communal supplies warrants cutting off access to the supplies. He brought a few rolls of tp and paper towels when moving in, but we have all used supplies that were bought before moving in, and no one is ever charged extra for those.

This will be difficult to manage.

I anticipate many disputes over things in the future, because what happens when a dishwasher is being used for more than one persons dishes? We have very limited space (about 1000sq ft. for four people), and having shared supplies allows us to use space effectively, and leads to a reduced cost when buying in bulk.

When he stops paying, he stops using the supplies. And he can keep his own supplies in his room.

He has continously said that he will use all of the supplies we have currently until they run out. Some of which he wasn’t even around when we all bore the cost. I think my perspective is reasonable, but he won’t even attempt to find common ground or acknowledge how him having seperate supplies of things will take up space that belongs to all of us, like storage and kitchen areas, that we are supposed to split equally.

He is right that this is going to cause problems, and also that the roommate shouldn’t use common areas to store things that only he can use. Honestly, this is an annoying issue if the roommate won’t be reasonable.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

It might just come to this.

This commenter is exactly right.

He really does sound like a bum.

This commenter says to make the roommate feel the pain of his decisions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Why can’t the roommate afford $20 per month?

If he doesn’t pay for the supplies, he doesn’t use them. It really is that simple.

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