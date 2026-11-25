Man’s Friend Gifted Him A Perfume To Say Thanks For Helping Him Financially, So He Wondered Whether To Speak Up When The Friend Kept Asking To Borrow It Back

There’s a unspoken rule about gifts that most people follow without ever saying it out loud: once it’s given, it’s gone.

One man had helped a friend out of a bad financial situation, and the friend gave him a favorite fragrance as a thank-you.

For a while, everything was fine.

But things soon changed when then the friend began asking to borrow the perfume back, and the requests were happening constantly.

The man knew his friend well enough to guess it wouldn’t stop on its own, and he was weighing whether to speak up.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA for telling my friend to stop asking to use the perfume he gifted me? About a month ago, I helped a friend get out of a really crappy financial situation he was in, and as a thank-you, he gifted me a perfume from his collection, one that he knew I liked.

But this gift didn’t stay his for long.

I’ve had it for about a month now, but for the past week, he’s asked to borrow it quite constantly.

He soon begins to worry this friend will never get the hint.

Knowing him, he’s not stopping anytime soon unless I say something, but I’m having second thoughts on whether I should. To me, the moment I gift something to someone, that something is no longer mine to use or ask for.

His friend seems to grossly misunderstand the purpose of a gift.

What did Reddit make of this confusing situation?

You can’t just ask to borrow a gift.

This user calls the entire thing tacky.

Perfume timeshares are not a thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a never-favored brother who decides to skip the family trip to attend his grandmother’s birthday instead.

This man has a few options for his next move.

Generosity is a lovely thing, but as this story proves, it rarely stays as simple as it’s supposed to.

The friend meant well, but at the end of the day, he should know better than to repeatedly badger his friend like this. If he wanted the perfume that badly, he probably should have just purchased it for himself.

Gifts aren’t meant to be shared, they’re meant to be enjoyed by the person the item was gifted to.

It’s a perfume, not a timeshare.

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