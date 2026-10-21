Her Parents Made Her Sign Her Computer In And Out After She Broke Screen-Time Rules, But Now She Wants To “Check Out” Everything

Kids don’t always like the rules their parents set, and sometimes they find a funny way to make that clear.

One mom saw that after she and her husband set a new screen-time rule for their eleven-year-old daughter.

After months of using her computer too much, she now had to sign it out and back in.

Unfortunately for them, she decided that meant she needed permission for everything else too.

Before long, she was asking to open her door and get a plate. But when she asked about a granola bar, her mom had an answer ready.

Read on to see what she said.

Kiddo over complying with reasonable rule Excessive screen time is a recurring challenge with my kids. We set limits on screen time use for our tween daughter. She was not complying and continued to use much more than allowed. After weeks and months of us reminding her, trying various strategies, and her continuing to overuse and lie about it, we set a check-in and check-out policy. Now her computer has to live in the living room whenever she’s not using it, and she needs to write down the date and time of her checking it out and back in.

Upset, her daughter decided to turn the table.

She left the discussion in a huff. A few minutes later, she took the new rule overboard and is now asking permission for Every. Single. Thing. Permission to open my door? Permission to check out my inhaler? Permission to get a small plate? Permission to check out this granola bar?

Too funny! Bet she didn’t see that coming.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have every had something like this happen.

This reader’s son tried the same thing.

Uh-oh!

Now, this is smart!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

That’s funny!

This girl certainly found a funny way to make her point.

But, let’s face it, she wouldn’t have to sign her computer out if she’d followed the rules in the first place.

At least her mom had a sense of humor about it.

And she really needs to be thankful for that, because some parents don’t play.

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