October 21, 2026 at 7:15 pm

Her Parents Made Her Sign Her Computer In And Out After She Broke Screen-Time Rules, But Now She Wants To “Check Out” Everything

by Heather Hall

Young girl winking over her malicious compliance

Reddit/Pexels

Kids don’t always like the rules their parents set, and sometimes they find a funny way to make that clear.

One mom saw that after she and her husband set a new screen-time rule for their eleven-year-old daughter.

After months of using her computer too much, she now had to sign it out and back in.

Unfortunately for them, she decided that meant she needed permission for everything else too.

Before long, she was asking to open her door and get a plate. But when she asked about a granola bar, her mom had an answer ready.

Read on to see what she said.

Kiddo over complying with reasonable rule

Excessive screen time is a recurring challenge with my kids.

We set limits on screen time use for our tween daughter. She was not complying and continued to use much more than allowed.

After weeks and months of us reminding her, trying various strategies, and her continuing to overuse and lie about it, we set a check-in and check-out policy. Now her computer has to live in the living room whenever she’s not using it, and she needs to write down the date and time of her checking it out and back in.

Upset, her daughter decided to turn the table.

She left the discussion in a huff.

A few minutes later, she took the new rule overboard and is now asking permission for Every. Single. Thing.

Permission to open my door? Permission to check out my inhaler? Permission to get a small plate? Permission to check out this granola bar?

Too funny! Bet she didn’t see that coming.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have every had something like this happen.

This reader’s son tried the same thing.

Screens 3 Her Parents Made Her Sign Her Computer In And Out After She Broke Screen Time Rules, But Now She Wants To “Check Out” Everything

Uh-oh!

Screens 2 Her Parents Made Her Sign Her Computer In And Out After She Broke Screen Time Rules, But Now She Wants To “Check Out” Everything

Now, this is smart!

Screens 1 Her Parents Made Her Sign Her Computer In And Out After She Broke Screen Time Rules, But Now She Wants To “Check Out” Everything

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

That’s funny!

Screens Her Parents Made Her Sign Her Computer In And Out After She Broke Screen Time Rules, But Now She Wants To “Check Out” Everything

This girl certainly found a funny way to make her point.

But, let’s face it, she wouldn’t have to sign her computer out if she’d followed the rules in the first place.

At least her mom had a sense of humor about it.

And she really needs to be thankful for that, because some parents don’t play.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.
Read Story

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter