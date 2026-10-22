Her Son Wore a Polo to His Dad’s Wedding While the Party Wore Suits—And Now She’s Getting Blamed for Not Buying the Outfit

Sometimes, parents get so caught up in blaming each other that they forget who’s stuck in the middle.

One mom found herself in that position when her son needed a suit for his dad’s wedding.

He already had one, but it didn’t match the colors, so she helped him find something else in his closet.

Then, she even dropped him off a day early so his dad could buy him a more appropriate outfit.

Unfortunately though, he ended up being the only person in the wedding party without formal clothes. And now, her son and his dad’s family say she should’ve done more.

Read on to see why she disagrees.

AITAH for not buying my son a suit to his dad’s wedding? I have a child with my ex, who got married recently. About a month ago, our 13M child asked me if he could wear the suit I bought him for my wedding (a blue suit with matching pants) to his dad’s wedding because he’s part of the entourage. My reply was, “No problem, but you have to ask your dad if your suit would fit the color scheme for his wedding.”

By the time she found out, there was no time to plan.

A month passed. There was no update. The, a week before the wedding, my son forwarded the wedding colors: beige, pink, and green. So I told him, best not to wear his blue suit, as it wouldn’t go well with the colors. We ended up with a long-sleeved dark green polo and black slacks because that was the closest he had at home. I even brought him a day early to his dad’s so they could buy an appropriate outfit as needed.

When she saw the photos, she was shocked.

He sent us photos of the wedding. I was devastated for my son because he looked like an afterthought at his own father’s wedding. Everybody in the entourage wore suits and formal wear. EVEN THEIR DOG HAD A VEST AND BOW TIE. My son was the only member of the entourage wearing a different color and who wasn’t wearing formal attire. My son is 13. He’s very close to his dad, even though I have him the majority of the time. It wasn’t a big deal to him, but it was a big deal to me. If this is how they treat him at the wedding, what happens when they have a child of their own?

Now, everyone wants to blame her.

I talked to my son about it, and somehow he’s blaming me because I didn’t buy him better clothes for the wedding or bring him to his dad’s way earlier so they could have a suit tailor-made for him like the rest of the entourage. Thing is, nobody in his dad’s family even thought to ask me about having him over for suit fittings or anything of the sort. I have full custody of him, but I allow him to visit whenever they ask. This time, not a peep. Just sent the dress code, and that was all. My family’s saying it’s his dad’s fault for not thinking of his son, while his dad’s family is saying I should have provided a better outfit for him since they sent me the dress code earlier, and he’s with me the majority of the time. AITA?

Yikes! It’s crazy how everyone decided to point the finger at her.

Let’s see who the readers over at Reddit think is right this time.

Yes, that’s typically up to the bride and groom.

This reader thinks therapy may be a good option.

According to this comment, it’s as easy as asking her son.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

Here’s another way to look at it.

This is not on her at all.

His dad should’ve included him in the suit fittings, especially since he was a member of the wedding party.

Or, at the very least, the dad could’ve communicated his expectations to her, and she could’ve planned for it.

Either way, you can’t expect someone to just read your mind. Life doesn’t work like that.

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