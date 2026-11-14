One Neighbor Blasts Music While Another Constantly Complains About Parking, But She Can’t Afford To Move Somewhere Else

Living in an apartment often means that you have a bunch of neighbors around to annoy you, but that is just part of this type of living situation.

What would you do if you had one neighbor who was always playing his music loudly, and another who was always complaining about where you parked?

That is what the couple in this story is dealing with, and it is making them want to move out, even though the apartment is affordable and works for them right now.

The real answer to this is simple. They need to let the landlord deal with both of these neighbors. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

Are we the problem? I (26,F) and my boyfriend (26,M) moved into our rental townhouse a year ago.

Some noise is normal, but the constant music like this would get old quickly.

It’s in a not so great area, but rent is cheap, we are trying to save for a house, and we didn’t have many issues at first. About 6 months after we moved in, we got new neighbors. Right off the bat, they started blaring bass music for hours at a time at all hours of the day and into the night. For reference, the house walls are thin enough you could hear someone sneeze in the neighboring house, their music is loud enough that it fully shakes all wall decor and vibrates throughout the entire house, even on different floors.

It sounds like they need to report it to the landlord again.

Me and boyfriend both leave for work around 6 am, so we are often in bed by 9 pm. It’s to the point that I now go to sleep with headphones in with brown noise playing to try to drown out the music. We have previously addressed this with the office, and the music stopped for a little while and recently began picking back up again.

If there is no assigned parking, then this is not something that can be fixed if the neighbor doesn’t want to.

In addition to this, the neighbors often take the parking spots closest to our house, which sucks sometimes, but it’s not really a problem to be addressed since our complex does not have assigned parking. However, when they are parked in front of our house, we obviously have to park in a different spot. This has now caused issues with a different neighbor who came knocking on the door one night, saying she likes to park in the spot we had used.

Just move the cone.

My boyfriend moved it that night, but told her we were going to park wherever was open at the time. Following this, she began putting a cone in the spot that she wanted. Per our lease terms, we are not allowed to place anything to mark or hold parking spots. This went on for about a week where there were often days at a time that the spot went unused, but when my boyfriend got home yesterday and our usual spot was taken, he moved the cone and parked in that spot.

Tell that neighbor to take it up with the landlord.

By the time I arrived home about 2 hours later, he was able to park in front of our house and I opted to park in a different spot because something in my gut told me there was going to be problems. The lady comes banging on our door and begins screaming and threatening my boyfriend over moving the cone, physically getting in his face.

Report that harassment to the landlord. Or the police.

He tells her that there is no assigned parking and nobody is entitled to a spot, it’s first come, first serve. He closes the door on her eventually, while she continues to scream outside about how she’s going to “call up some people and then we will really have problems.” I got the entire interaction on my video doorbell. I recognize that my boyfriend could choose to park farther away, but for him, it’s the principle that nobody is entitled to any parking spot and he feels like if we are to show we can be bullied, it’s just inviting more problems.

It sounds like he is going to handle it with the leasing office, which is the right course of action.

He believes we should be able to park in whatever parking is convenient and available to us when we arrive home. I avoid confrontation at all costs, and literally just want to live in peace in my home after a long work day and I’m so tired of arguing with people. We just re-signed our lease as we are trying to save for a down payment but he is going down to the office today to address the issues.

There is no need to move. Just let the landlord handle these issues.

Should I be pushing to just move even though our rent would go up significantly(600+ dollars) if we were to move somewhere else of the same size? What would you do in regard to both neighbors?

These types of complaints are the exact type that a landlord is there to handle. If the neighbor is too loud, complain to the landlord. If the other neighbor yells about her parking spot, tell her to bring it up with the landlord.

Read through the comments below to see what other people have to say about it.

Cones aren’t supposed to be there, so kick them away.

Here is someone who says they should keep pushing back and keep their apartment.

Sadly, this is very accurate.

This commenter says that they should just notify the office.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Parking is first come, first served.

These are the types of things that need to be handled by the landlord, not endured by the tenant.

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