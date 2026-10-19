His Daughter Is Mad He Won’t Vouch for Her Again After She Struggled at a Previous Internship

There’s an old saying about having some help getting your foot in the door somewhere…

But once you’re in, it’s all up to you to do a good job.

In other words, personal responsibility is the name of the game, people!

And the man who wrote today’s story knows all about it…and that’s why he’s playing hardball when it comes to getting his daughter an internship.

Get all the details below and see if you think he’s being too harsh.

AITA for refusing to get my daughter the same internship as my stepson? “I feel like I have no good options left. I’m in a position where I don’t want to hurt my daughter, but I can’t do something so against my morals. I’ve worked in finance for over 20 years. Not to get into details, but because of my career development, I have many connections to different firms. I also have two children, my daughter Hailey, and my stepson Hamza. Hailey has just finished college, and is now looking for an internship.

This is a good connection to have.

Both of them have gotten internships through me, not in the ‘title on paper’ easy way, but nonetheless opportunities that a lot of other kids aren’t fortunate enough to have. I can’t just pull strings and get them hired, but I can suggest them as options to people who trust my word. It’s important to note that I need to stake a substantial amount of my reputation on these internships, because I’m giving people my word that I’m not recommending these kids solely because they’re mine, but because I actually trust in their ability. Hailey has been unsuccessful in the internships I’ve helped her with. I don’t blame her for this, she’s a very bright girl, but her talents may not lie strictly in the finance department, and that is okay.

He’s got a point…

It does mean that I can no longer recommend her to people, as I do have a reputation to manage, and looking like a tyrannical nepotist is pretty bad for business. My stepson on the other hand, has had the exact opposite experience. Despite being slightly less hardworking than his sister, he tends to be very good with people, and has a head for research. He’s 18, and has been offered a paid position by the company he was doing an unpaid internship for. Unfortunately, this was the same place that Hailey did not succeed at, and some of the people Hamza now works with, still meet with me semi-regularly for dinners and such things.

This isn’t going over too well…

This is quite hard for Hailey, because she has to listen to the same people who she did not succeed with, praising her brother quite a lot. I’ve tried to get her to just avoid the dinners and networking if it makes her uncomfortable, but she does need an internship, so she has refused. Hailey blew up at me recently, telling me that it wasn’t fair that I got Hamza the ‘better’ position . I have explained to her that I did not get Hamza the paid position, only the unpaid one that gave him the entrance and I had done the same for her.

He can only do so much, right?

I am not getting them positions at my company, I don’t control what my contacts do after the initial recommendation. She asked me to try and get her the same internship, but I told her that I couldn’t get her anything else until she could be a bit more likable to employers. She fought with me, and called me some rude names, but ultimately ended up crying. She has decided that I think she’s unlikable, and the only way to prove that I don’t think that is to get her another internship. I really can’t risk putting my reputation on her again, but I understand that this is very upsetting for her.”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual didn’t hold back.

Another person asked a lot of questions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who thinks her daughter should have planned a whole two-week vacation around her needs.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

I’m on his side on this one!

His daughter has some growing up to do…

No doubt about it!

It sounds like he’s done everything he could do to help out his kids!