It’s 3:15 A.M. On A Monday, And A Couple Has To Work In A Few Hours — But Their Neighbor’s Party Is Still Going Strong

If you are someone who has never really struggled to sleep, count yourself lucky. Because whether it’s stress and anxiety, insomnia, jet lag, or a whole lot of disturbances, those nights when you are simply unable to get any rest can feel torturous. Because we human beings need sleep – we need our rest and recharge time in order to be able to get up the next morning and tackle the day ahead. But more than that, sleep is vital to every one of our bodily functions, and even one night without sleep will leave you feeling horrendous for the rest of the day.

So it’s no wonder that, on a Monday night when she and her husband had to get up for work the next morning, the woman in this story was quite frustrated when a neighbour’s party left her awake all night. But she thought that her and her neighbour were cool, which led to her not really knowing where to turn – especially when the noisy partygoers completely ignored her requests.

Read on to find out more.

No wonder our apartment was available… Got home later than usual, someone was parked in our one assigned parking space, cool whatever. No biggie. It happens at times! But I now sit here, just three hours later after hitting the pillow, and write this as I have been awoken at 3:15am on a Monday morning. EDM music pounding through the walls, and our new neighbor and her friends all mingling in the stairwell (right outside our door and window), shouting, laughing, and being straight up obnoxious.

Let’s see how this poor sleeping neighbour responded to the disturbance.

It got to the point I opened the door and said, “hey guys do you mind-“ and I was ignored. I got louder and repeated. Ignored. Slammed the door and yelled something. They remained. Our next door roommate seemed to be okay. She lives there alone with a dog, gives us a half smile “hello” if we see her walking her dog. Everything started out fine, she just keeps to herself. She’s probably in her early thirties, and sure you could say she’s young and let her have her fun here and there. But I’m in my twentiess, and it comes down to basic consideration and respect for those you share walls with. I just can’t wrap my head around this — sorry if I sound like a Karen lol (is that term ok to use? I know and love actual Karen’s, they’re awesome haha).

Now, this is really getting to her.

I haven’t minded the loud music late into the night on other occasions, or even when the 3-4 police cars were there, talking to her in the parking lot. I pray the best for her and maybe there was a way we could be cordial. But THIS…this is like nothing I’ve ever experienced before. I don’t want to be a Karen, but how do I go about this? My husband needs to be up soon for work, and I’m laying here with the bass pounding through our walls. It’s just inconsiderate and a new car is even in our spot. (I don’t care that much, just found it funny how I was blatantly ignored by her “friends,” yet they have no prob with that). Yes, I’m salty. Do I hope I run into her and say something? Do I put a note on her car’s windshield? Tell the front office? I was so close to calling the nonemergency 911 number, but figured that may be too much and don’t want to start any drama. I’m very non-confrontational so this is just having me lay here and writhe.

What a horrendous situation to find yourself in.

Honestly, being disturbed when you’re trying to sleep is the absolute worst.

But these people aren’t just having fun, they’re being super inconsiderate – and on a weeknight too.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought she should just report them.

While others thought confronting her would be futile.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought that it was time to stop being so nice about it.

Honestly, it’s a shame that the neighbour they once thought they got on well with had another side to her. The fact that they’d seen her talking previously to police in the parking lot might have been a warning sign, but there are plenty of reasons you might be talking to the cops that don’t have to do with your own wrongdoing, so it’s understandable that they gave her the benefit of the doubt. But now, things are different. Now, they’ve seen how deeply inconsiderate this woman is, and they need to accept that standing up for your own basic human rights is acceptable, and the right to actually sleep is not something to be taken lightly.

Because if you have a noisy party that lasts into the night? Well that’s problematic enough. But if it’s a weeknight, when you know your neighbours work during the week, and the bass is still pumping at 3am? Yeah, you’re not a good neighbour, and your days in that building are numbered. Then, if your guests are rude to your neighbours, and take up all the parking spaces? It’s clear you’re making yourself some enemies there. And honestly, when these guys do report her to management and the police? It shouldn’t come as a surprise when she gets into trouble.

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