Landlord Struggled To Rent A Vacant Unit, So He Was Torn When His Toxic Ex’s Brother Applied And Wondered If Ignoring Him Made Him The AH

Landlords love a good applicant, but not every inquiry feels like a blessing.

One homeowner had spent months struggling to rent out the vacant one-bedroom apartment on his property.

When an inquiry finally arrived, it came from his ex-partner’s brother, someone he’d always gotten along with. The problem was the ex, who had mistreated him during their relationship, and he wanted no connection to her.

Since he lives on the property, he feared the brother might invite her over, and he doesn’t believe the brother ever learned the full details of what happened.

Now the homeowner is wondering whether ignoring the application makes him the AH, or whether he should tell the truth about his discomfort.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for declining my ex’s brother rental application? I’m a homeowner with a vacant 1-bedroom apartment I rent out, and I’ve been struggling for months to find a tenant.

Soon, he finally got an inquiry, but it put him in a difficult position.

Today, I received an inquiry from my ex-partner’s brother, who is interested in the apartment! We had a decent relationship but were never super close.

However, things were a bit complicated.

Me and my ex, however, had a very tumultuous relationship where she was abusive, and I don’t want any connection to her. I’m especially scared of the potential of him inviting her over to the property, where I also live.

Now he’s wondering what he should do next.

AITA for ignoring his application? Should I tell him the truth that I’m uncomfortable renting to him?

This doesn’t sound like an easy decision.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks of a response that straddles the line between diplomatic and honest.

Maybe he should respond simply for the sake of professionalism.

It’s worth checking if everything is up to snuff legally.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

This user thinks refusing the inquiry is the business savvy thing to do.

This homeowner has every right to protect the one place he’s supposed to feel safe.

Months of vacancy are stressful, and the money matters, but no rent check is worth a tenant who might open the door to someone who mistreated him.

If he wants to be kind, a short “it’s not a good fit” is plenty. He doesn’t owe anyone his history.

An empty unit is stressful, but so is an unwelcome visitor.

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