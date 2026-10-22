October 22, 2026 at 7:15 pm

Landlord Struggled To Rent A Vacant Unit, So He Was Torn When His Toxic Ex’s Brother Applied And Wondered If Ignoring Him Made Him The AH

by Benjamin Cottrell

stressed man looking at computer

Pexels/Reddit

Landlords love a good applicant, but not every inquiry feels like a blessing.

One homeowner had spent months struggling to rent out the vacant one-bedroom apartment on his property.

When an inquiry finally arrived, it came from his ex-partner’s brother, someone he’d always gotten along with. The problem was the ex, who had mistreated him during their relationship, and he wanted no connection to her.

Since he lives on the property, he feared the brother might invite her over, and he doesn’t believe the brother ever learned the full details of what happened.

Now the homeowner is wondering whether ignoring the application makes him the AH, or whether he should tell the truth about his discomfort.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for declining my ex’s brother rental application?

I’m a homeowner with a vacant 1-bedroom apartment I rent out, and I’ve been struggling for months to find a tenant.

Soon, he finally got an inquiry, but it put him in a difficult position.

Today, I received an inquiry from my ex-partner’s brother, who is interested in the apartment!

We had a decent relationship but were never super close.

However, things were a bit complicated.

Me and my ex, however, had a very tumultuous relationship where she was abusive, and I don’t want any connection to her.

I’m especially scared of the potential of him inviting her over to the property, where I also live.

Now he’s wondering what he should do next.

AITA for ignoring his application?

Should I tell him the truth that I’m uncomfortable renting to him?

This doesn’t sound like an easy decision.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks of a response that straddles the line between diplomatic and honest.

Screenshot 2026 10 21 at 1.06.07 PM Landlord Struggled To Rent A Vacant Unit, So He Was Torn When His Toxic Ex’s Brother Applied And Wondered If Ignoring Him Made Him The AH

Maybe he should respond simply for the sake of professionalism.

Screenshot 2026 10 21 at 1.06.25 PM Landlord Struggled To Rent A Vacant Unit, So He Was Torn When His Toxic Ex’s Brother Applied And Wondered If Ignoring Him Made Him The AH

It’s worth checking if everything is up to snuff legally.

Screenshot 2026 10 21 at 1.12.47 PM Landlord Struggled To Rent A Vacant Unit, So He Was Torn When His Toxic Ex’s Brother Applied And Wondered If Ignoring Him Made Him The AH

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

This user thinks refusing the inquiry is the business savvy thing to do.

Screenshot 2026 10 21 at 1.12.57 PM Landlord Struggled To Rent A Vacant Unit, So He Was Torn When His Toxic Ex’s Brother Applied And Wondered If Ignoring Him Made Him The AH

This homeowner has every right to protect the one place he’s supposed to feel safe.

Months of vacancy are stressful, and the money matters, but no rent check is worth a tenant who might open the door to someone who mistreated him.

If he wants to be kind, a short “it’s not a good fit” is plenty. He doesn’t owe anyone his history.

An empty unit is stressful, but so is an unwelcome visitor.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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