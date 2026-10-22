mployee Gives Honest Answers In An “Anonymous” Survey, But HR Says They’ll Have To Discuss The Responses With Managers

Companies should make employees feel safe when asking for honest feedback.

The following story involves a tech employee who completed an “anonymous survey.”

He shared his honest opinions about workload, management, and pay raises.

He thought it would be safe to be honest, and that the comments wouldn’t be traced back to him.

But HR later announced that they would hold mandatory meetings where employees would discuss their survey responses in front of their managers.

Yikes! Talk about an awkward conversation waiting to happen. Read the full story below for all the details.

My company sent out a “voluntary” survey asking why employees are unhappy. Then they scheduled mandatory meetings to discuss our answers. I (26M) work at a mid-sized tech company. Last month, HR sent out an anonymous engagement survey. The email said, and I quote: “Your honest feedback matters. This is completely confidential and voluntary.”

This employee gave his honest opinion in the survey.

So I did it. I said what a lot of us have been saying for months: The workload is unsustainable, raises haven’t kept up with inflation, and management doesn’t listen. This week, HR announced mandatory “feedback follow-up sessions” for every department. In these meetings, they’re going through the survey results line by line. And asking people to elaborate on their concerns. Out loud, in front of their managers.

Now, he’s regretting answering the survey.

So much for anonymous. So much for voluntary. My manager already made a comment about “some people feeling overworked” and gave me a look. I didn’t say anything, but I know he knows. Now. I’m sitting here wondering why I ever filled out that survey. I knew better. We all knew better. But they framed it as “we want to hear from you,” and I fell for it.

And he doesn’t know what to do moving forward.

I’m not sure what to do now. Do I pretend the survey had nothing to do with me? Do I start looking for a new job? Or do I just keep my head down and hope this blows over?

Uh oh! Who will trust an “anonymous employee survey” now?

I completely understand what OP felt because he really thought it was anonymous and would not be traced back to them.

I guess the best thing to do is to be casual about it and say that it’s meant as a constructive criticism for the management and the company.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person shares a suggestion.

Stay calm, advises this one.

This user can relate.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

Here’s how to look at it positively.

Finally, this one makes a valid point.

Apparently, HR’s idea of anonymity comes with a mandatory group discussion!

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