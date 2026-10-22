She Agreed to Repay Her Mom Over a 10-Year Schedule—Until Her Mother Suddenly Tore Up the Agreement and Demanded Immediate Lump-Sum Payment

Money can complicate even the closest family relationships.

In this story, a woman received a pension lump sum that she wanted to use as a payment for her loan to her mom.

Her mom, however, told her that she didn’t need the money yet, so she could make the repayment over 10 years.

So she decided to use the money for something else… then suddenly, her mom demanded she pay for the loan right away.

Whoa! That sounds like a difficult situation to be in. Read the full story to find out more.

AITAH for not telling my Mum how much taking out a loan to repay her was costing me? My mum lent me a substantial amount of money during my separation and divorce. After selling the family home in December 2025, I bought a new place with a hefty mortgage at 6.75% interest. Shortly after that, I received a lump sum from a pension fund that I could have repaid my mum with. However, for reasons, we agreed I’d repay her over 10 years, with an additional ‘gift’ at the end in lieu of interest. So I put the money into remortgaging at a lower rate. Which meant I paid slightly more per month to decrease the term of the mortgage! Yay!

This woman’s mom suddenly wanted her money.

Then, my mum gets the opportunity to buy the apartment she’s rented for the last 35 years. Out of the blue! So, she wants her money now, not over ten years. Eek! I get on with arranging the loan, and there’s some haggling. She says to just repay her and forget the ‘gift’/interest. So I let her know it’s costing me a lot because of the crazy interest rates.

She tried to explain, but her mom got mad at her.

Then, we’re talking on the phone, and she casually comments that she may need to borrow money from me in the future. I say that won’t be possible, and she shouted at me until I hung up. We emailed back and forth about it. Apparently, I am the jerk for misleading her about my feelings about taking out a massive loan when interest rates have just skyrocketed! AITA?

Honestly, it sounds fair for OP’s mother to want the money back if she suddenly needs it to secure a home.

But their original agreement makes the situation complicated, given that OP had already used it for a mortgage payment.

I think shouting at her daughter for setting limits on future loans seems unnecessary.

I guess the best way to go about this is to find the most ideal solution for both of their financial concerns.

Let’s read the responses of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Short and sensible.

Here’s another valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Finally, another one chimes in.

When it comes to family loans, the interest isn’t always financial. Sometimes, it comes with drama.

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