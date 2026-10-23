She Complained About Her Neighbor’s Screeching Wind Chimes and Yappy Dogs—Until the Police Completely Dismissed Her Sleep Deprivation

No one should have to sacrifice a good night’s sleep because of noisy neighbors.

The following story involves a woman who couldn’t sleep because her neighbors had a loud wind chime near her bedroom.

Along with three dogs that barked excessively throughout the day and night.

She wrote a polite note and told them about the situation, but she was ignored.

Even after contacting the local authority, the problem still persisted.

Yikes! What a frustrating living situation! Read the full story below for all the details.

Windchimes & yippy dogs Over 6 months ago, I wrote a nice note and put it in the neighbor’s mailbox. I explained how the large, loud wind chime is keeping us up at night. Mind you, it’s very close to our home and on the same side as our living room and bedroom. I asked if they could move it or take it down at night.

This woman noticed the neighbors had replaced it with a smaller one.

They ignored the note, so I eventually called the local cops to complain. They compromised and took it down, replacing it with a smaller one… until today, when they put it back up. They also have three annoying yippy dogs that they let out multiple times in the early morning and all day and night. They will let them bark excessively to get back into the house.

She doesn’t know what to do with the neighbors anymore.

When I called before, I had a video of the wind chime, and the officers’ “opinion” was that it wasn’t loud enough to violate a noise ordinance. My town police are lazy jerks, so his opinion is crap. I explained that we’re losing sleep and that it cuts through my sound machine. Of course, I’m looked at as a b****ing “Karen.” It’s driving us absolutely nuts, so what the hell can I do now?

Ugh! I think anyone will get annoyed with something that disrupts their sleep.

I understand the frustration of OP, especially after trying to address the issue politely multiple times but to no avail.

She may sound like a complaining Karen, but her neighbors should be considerate of the people living around them.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s a suggestion…

This one is curious.

This user shares a similar story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, here’s a quick and simple suggestion.

Wind chimes and barking dogs aren’t the best background music for people who want to sleep.

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