She Confronted Her Sister-In-Law About A Secret Affair, So Her Mother-In-Law Took Her Side And Kicked Her Out Without Hearing Her Out

Family secrets can easily destroy the relationship of one another.

In this story, a woman discovered that her sister-in-law, engaged to her fiancé, was seeing someone else behind everyone’s back.

She tried to confront her and scolded her out of concern, but her SIL accused her of being the bad guy in the family.

Her mother-in-law believed the accusations without hearing her side, and eventually kicked her out of their home.

Wow! What a huge family conflict! Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for confronting my sister-in-law about her secret meeting, which got me kicked out of my own home? I have been living in a joint family with my husband, mother-in-law (MIL), and sister-in-law (SIL). I always tried my best to treat this house as my own, respecting everyone and keeping the family together. Recently, my SIL got engaged to a guy chosen by the family. However, a few days ago, I accidentally found out that she had been secretly meeting another guy behind everyone’s back.

This woman confronted her sister-in-law.

Heartbroken by the risk she was taking with her own future and the family’s honor, I took her aside privately. I scolded her out of concern, trying to make her realize how wrong and dangerous this deceit was for everyone involved. But instead of understanding, she turned on me with pure hostility. To cover her own actions, she went straight to my MIL and painted me as a monster, fabricating poisonous lies about my character.

Her mother-in-law kicked her out of their house.

My MIL didn’t even give me a single chance to explain. She hurled insults at me and threw me out of the house. What shattered my heart into pieces was my husband, the person who promised to stand by me, sitting there in complete silence. He watched me get humiliated and kicked out without saying a single word in my defense.

Now, she’s wondering if she should have stayed quiet instead.

Now, I am sitting away from my home, broken, crying, and feeling entirely betrayed by the people I called family. I held back the truth at that moment just to save their dignity, but my life is being ruined for a mistake I never committed. AITA for confronting my SIL in the first place? And WIBTA if I tell my husband and the entire family the absolute truth about her secret affair to clear my name?

I think it is unfair that OP was punished without being given a chance to explain herself.

What’s worse is that her husband didn’t even stand up to defend her.

I guess if she really wanted to clear her name and not be blamed anymore, she should consider revealing her sister-in-law’s secret.

What do you think? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s some straightforward advice.

You’re both victims, says this one.

Here’s a valid question.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, the people you protect are the first to betray you.

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