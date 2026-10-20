She Hid Her Church Friend’s Car Keys When She Seemed Impaired. The Friend Cussed Out Everyone Nearby and Insisted She Knew Her Own Tolerance

Nobody ever thinks they’re the one who’s had too much, which is exactly why friends sometimes have to step in.

The following story is about a woman who invited a newer friend from church to a party, where the friend had a few drinks.

By the end of the night, she was cussing loudly, yelling for no reason, and stumbling around, so the woman assumed she was impaired.

When the friend insisted on driving herself home, the woman hid her keys.

Even after a ride was offered and her father volunteered to drive her car, the friend refused to back down, cussing out her husband, the woman, and anyone within earshot.

She also claimed that the woman hadn’t known her long enough to judge her tolerance.

Now the woman is wondering whether she overstepped.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for taking my friends keys to prevent drunk driving? I met a friend at church, invited her to a party, and she had a few drinks. (We are both over 30 and have kids.) I wasn’t counting her drinks, but by the end of the night, she was cussing loudly, yelling unnecessarily, and stumbling excessively, so I assumed she was drunk.

She began to feel a little protective over her friend.

I invited her back to my house to hang out but said that my husband was coming to pick us up for safety. She insisted on driving herself, so I hid her keys to keep her (and other drivers) safe. My husband showed up to drive us, and my father offered to drive her car to her house so she didn’t have to.

But this friend was super against this for some reason.

But she kept on insisting on driving, saying that she wasn’t drunk. I wouldn’t give her the keys back, and her angry outburst got progressively worse. She was cussing out her husband (who came to pick her up), me, and anybody within earshot. Finally, she left with her husband, and my father drove her car to her house.

The whole thing ended on quite a sour note.

She says I don’t know her well enough to know her tolerance level. (We just met a few months ago.) AITA for assuming drunkenness and taking her keys?

Why would someone refuse a free ride home like this?

Reddit chimes in with their thoughts.

This commenter has seen all they need to see.

Her friend really should have taken her up on her offer.

This user explains the approach they take.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

It was her friend’s erratic behavior that really did her in.

Hiding the keys was the right move, since stumbling, shouting, and swearing are a pretty reliable preview of how someone will handle a steering wheel.

A few months of friendship was plenty of time to learn that wanting her home safe was the whole point.

This woman made the call that nobody wants to make, and she made it for everyone else driving on the road that night.

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