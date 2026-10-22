She Kept Showering With the Bathroom Door Open—Then Turned Her Male Roommate’s Uncomfortable Boundary Into False Accusations

If you’ve ever lived with a roommate, you’ll know that there ends up being very few secrets. Because however discreet you think you’re being, they’ll likely know if you’ve snuck someone in the house in the early days of a new relationship. They’ll figure out if something is going on in your personal life, since your bad mood or negative aura carries through the house. And they’ll know if you’re sick because – well, walls aren’t that thick, and unless you’re playing some music other folk nearby will likely hear everything.

And as two long-time friends in an on again off again relationship, the two roommates in this story know pretty much everything there is to know about one another. They’ve been friends since they were twenty-two and twenty-three respectively, and now they’re both pushing forty and still living together, with some blurry boundaries. So the female roommate seemingly thinks nothing of showering with the bathroom door open – but the way she treats her male roommate if he even dares to walk by the bathroom shows exactly why they shouldn’t be together.

Read on to find out more.

Roommate open door shower – major issue I (38, male) live in a house that I own with my roommate (37, female). She and I have had an on and off intimate relationship, but we’ve been friends for like fifteen years. This has been going on for a while where she will shower with the bathroom door wide open because it’s hot, and multiple times now she’ll either yell to me to ask me a question. Otherwise, I’ll walk by the hall 15 feet away, and she’ll accuse me of being a pervert and looking at her which is insane and something I’d never do.

Let’s see how he’s feeling about this.

She has now yelled this multiple times over months and it’s really ****** me off, so I made it a point to ignore or never even attempt to speak to her if she yells out to me, and pretend like I don’t hear her or stay in my room. We were supposed to go somewhere in a hour just now, and I have to go run an errand. She’s in the shower, and I walk towards the front door which is still a good 15 feet from the bathroom to put my shoes on and get ready to leave.

But even moving carefully around his house like this, he’s not safe.

My phone dings a few times. I put my shoes on and 30 seconds later yell to her I’m leaving and I’ll either meet her or be back her in time. She starts screaming like a ******* psycho that she heard my phone ding and I must be watching her, and I’m a pervert. This is absurd. I told her I literally got off the phone with my dad one minute before I put my shoes on and was walking out the door. I just left but this is an insane reoccurring thing that is really starting to worry me.

There is one easy solution if she thinks he really is watching her, and that is to close the door when she’s showering.

But honestly, if this was a real concern of hers, she would be taking these precautions and even moving out.

As it is, she probably knows he’s not watching her – and she either thinks this is a joke, or she’s trying to hurt him or get his attention.

Let’s see what folk on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought he should insist she shuts the bathroom door.

While others were leaning on evicting her.

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Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged him to have a serious conversation with his roommate.

Whether or not these two are in a relationship now, you’d think that the strength of their friendship would allow them to actually talk about what was going on here. But the fact that they’ve been intimate in the past seems to be adding another layer of complication on here, because her actions are almost certainly down to feelings of some kind. Whether she’s upset or jealous that they’re no longer together, or whether she’s feeling kind of resentful towards him – or maybe wanting to rekindle things again, she’s going about all of those things the wrong way.

It seems like her words are really hurting him, given he’d never behave in the way that she is describing, and he probably wonders if his friend of fifteen years even knows him at all to be throwing such accusations his way. But at the same time, she’s trapping him in a way, because he can’t move around his own home without being accused of watching her showering – all because she won’t close the door when she’s in the bathroom. Honestly, if this continues, she needs to go before he ends up in a serious situation – because accusations like this can be harmful. But at the same time, we all know that if she was really bothered, the door would be closed.

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