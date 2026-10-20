She Left Work Early Due to a Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction—Until Her Manager Wrote Her Up for Leaving Without Authorization

Folks, I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that this is one of the most ridiculous work stories that I’ve read in quite a long time…

And the manager featured in this tale is giving all the folks in charge a bad name!

A woman opened up about how things went south when she had to leave work for a legitimate health scare…and that’s when things got interesting.

Read on and see what you think!

Manager told me to “stop being dramatic” about my allergic reaction, then wrote me up for leaving early without permission. “I have a severe shellfish allergy. EpiPen-level. Been that way my whole life. Everyone at work knows because I mentioned it during onboarding and again when we had a team lunch at a seafood place. I don’t eat there. I bring my own food. It’s been a non-issue for two years.

Gross!

Last Friday, someone in the break room microwaved shrimp. The smell alone started triggering a reaction. My throat felt tight. My skin was itching. I grabbed my EpiPen and told my supervisor I needed to leave immediately. She looked at me and said, “Aren’t you being a little dramatic? It’s just smell.” Just smell. From shrimp. Which I am severely allergic to. Which she knows. I said, “I’m not asking. I’m telling you I’m leaving.” She said, “If you leave, it’s a no-call no-show.”

See ya later!

I left anyway. Went to urgent care. Got treated. Doctor said I made the right call — that smell-triggered reactions can escalate fast, and waiting could have been dangerous. Monday morning. Written warning. Reason? “Leaving without authorization.” I explained what happened. I explained that I told my supervisor I was leaving. I explained that I have a documented medical condition. I explained that urgent care confirmed I needed treatment.

Yeah, right!

Her response: “You should have waited for approval.”

Approval. From her. While my throat was closing. To leave. So I could breathe. I asked if she would have preferred I waited for her to finish her lunch before seeking medical attention. She said, “There’s no need to be sarcastic.” I didn’t sign the warning. I told her I’d be talking to HR. She said, “You do what you have to do.” So now I have a written warning for prioritizing my ability to breathe over her approval process. For leaving a building that was actively making me sick. For not waiting to be told I could go. Anyone else get punished for putting their own safety above a manager’s ego?”

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a fast food employee who shuts down a customer angry about her change with a single word.

And this individual isn’t buying it.

I told you this situation was ridiculous!

She needs to get the hell out of this place…

As soon as possible!

This working environment sounds pretty awful, to be honest…