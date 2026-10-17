She Let Her Struggling Friend Move In For Free—Until She Caught Her Sabotaging Her Dating Life

Helping a friend get back on her feet shouldn’t feel like getting taken for granted.

The woman in this story kindly opened her home to a friend who was struggling financially and needed somewhere to land.

But the friend repaid that kindness by lying to a guy who was interested in her, telling him she was dating someone when she was actually single.

When the truth came out, the friend couldn’t explain why she’d done it, but it wasn’t the first time she’d overstepped.

So when woman decided to kick out this friend, she accused her of throwing her out over a man.

Apparently a roof over her head wasn’t enough to earn her loyalty. Now the friendship is paying the price.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for kicking my financially struggling friend out of my apartment for interfering with my dating life? I (26F) let my friend (26F), who’s engaged, stay with me because she’s been struggling financially and needed somewhere to stay until she gets back on her feet.

The couple has been going through a lot, so this young woman is doing her best to help.

Her fiancé is also struggling financially right now and is staying with some male friends, so she can’t really live with him at the moment. They’re both trying to get things together, which is why I agreed to let her stay with me.

Soon, her friend started to interfere in her dating life.

A few months ago, a guy who was interested in me asked her about me. She told him I was dating someone, even though she knew I was single and looking. He backed off after that, and she never told me the conversation happened.

It took years before she finally learned the truth.

I ended up meeting the guy again recently under completely different circumstances. He’s dating someone now, but while we were talking, he mentioned that he thought I had been dating someone back then. I was confused and told him I wasn’t, and that’s when he told me my friend was the one who had said it.

This led to an uncomfortable confrontation.

When I confronted her, she said she was looking out for me, but she couldn’t really explain what she thought she was protecting me from or why she told him I was unavailable. This is also the second time she’s done something like this.

That’s when she decided this friend had officially overstayed her welcome.

I told her she needs to start looking for another place to stay. I’m not putting her out immediately, and I gave her some time to figure things out, but now she’s saying I’m basically throwing her out over a man. AITA?

What kind of friend would do something like this?

Let’s get Reddit’s take.

This user calls out the real reason for the falling out.

Her friend really should clean up her act.

What her friend did was really quite selfish.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this postabout a man who thought he was staying with his brother for a month in his 1-bedroom Tokyo apartment, then got hit with a list of local hotels.

This commenter thinks they understand this friend’s true motive.

Friendship runs on trust, but it doesn’t mean you can treat it like a house key to use whenever you please.

This “friend” (emphasis on the quotation marks) took the kindness, took the room, and still felt entitled to meddle in someone else’s romance.

Someone who breaks your trust doesn’t deserve a place in your home.

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