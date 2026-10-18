She Warned Her Cousin That Her Best Friend Was Controlling, But Her Cousin Accused Her Of Being Unsupportive And Cut Her Off

Blind loyalty can make people defend things they’d never defend otherwise.

A woman sat down with her cousin, who told her that her best friend was recovering from a tragic accident at home.

Moments later, the cousin mentioned that the same friend was threatening to leave her boyfriend whenever he tried to see his child, so the woman didn’t hold back.

She called the friend horrible and asked why her cousin stayed close to her at all.

Afterward, her cousin said she had needed support and cut her off. The woman believes the tragedy and the behavior are two separate things, and now she’s asking whether she crossed a line.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH: I insulted my cousin’s best friend because I think her behavior is horrible My cousin (31) has a best friend (35) she’s been very close to for the past few years. I have never met or talked to her friend. I was talking with my cousin a few days ago when her best friend became the topic of our conversation.

Her friend had really been going through it.

At first, she explained that her friend had recently been hospitalized following a serious accident at home. (Several members of her family were injured, and there were multiple deaths.) She went home but is still undergoing physical therapy. I was of course very sad for her and her family.

But that wasn’t all her cousin’s friend was up to.

After that, we moved on to “lighter” topics, and she told me that her best friend was in a relationship with a man who has a child from a previous relationship, and that she was actively trying to prevent him from seeing his child. Her friend was even resorting to blackmail, saying things like, “If you see your child this weekend, I won’t talk to you for x days/I’ll leave you.”

So finally, she chimes in with her disapproval.

Anyway, I thought that was awful, and I said something like, “Your best friend is horrible, her boyfriend is a piece of **** for letting that happen, I feel sorry for the poor kid, and honestly, I don’t even know why you hang out with them.”

Now her cousin is upset at her for saying something about it.

My cousin didn’t say anything at the time, but after we parted ways, she contacted me to say that what I said was really mean, that she’d expected my support following her friend’s accident, and now she’s not talking to me anymore. I didn’t insult her best friend about her accident (which I sincerely sympathize with). I just feel like the two things have nothing to do with each other. AITA?

She shouldn’t be punished for simply speaking her mind.

What did Reddit have to say?

People like her cousin’s friend deserve to be called out for their behavior.

This commenter couldn’t agree more.

Is this information even her cousin’s right to share?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who feels badly about unknowingly encouraging her younger brother to play with bullies.

This user shares their approach when it comes to venting.

This woman reacted the way most people would when they hear that a child is being kept from his own father, and she doesn’t owe anyone an apology for it.

Her cousin chose to share the story, and a story like that invites an honest response.

She was never cruel about the accident, and she sympathized with the family from the start. A tragedy earns compassion, but it doesn’t earn a free pass on how someone treats a boyfriend and his kid.

Her cousin may have wanted a cheerleader, and what she got was an honest answer.

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