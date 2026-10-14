She Was Blindsided When Her Boss Fired Her Without Any Explanation

Well, this doesn’t sound good, does it…?

Getting fired is never a good thing, but when you get canned for not doing anything wrong, well, that’s just mind-boggling.

Check out what this woman had to say about a horrible boss who fired her without warning.

I got fired for the reasons my boss should have been fired. “I just got fired today, and while I knew it was coming because my boss couldn’t stand me, it still sucks. Especially because I groveled and tried to save my job from this idiot. Three months ago, my boss sent me a ‘performance’ email (should have been notes to themself on areas for improvement). And I wrote back touching on all points and then asked if we could discuss this further. They wrote back saying they’d love to, I asked for the following week, and I never heard back to that email.

Hmmm…

Since then, my boss has definitely tried to pin anything on me that they could. I was told that I was being dismissed because nothing improved since the email and for inappropriate conduct?!?!

What’s this really all about?

I’ve requested information on the inappropriate conduct, but this is just WILD to me. Especially with how my boss acts on the daily. Do I bring this up to HR, or do I just walk away and cut my losses? I don’t want to be spiteful, but this is just insanity. Worth noting, I am a female and have 16 years more experience than my boss. He constantly was discriminating against every female I employed (whether on our team or not), or belittled any older person working there.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person has been there.

Another reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a fast food employee who shuts down a customer angry about her change with a single word.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This would drive anyone nuts!

What the heck is going on here?!?!

Well, this is probably a good thing at the end of the day.

She’s truly perplexed about why she got fired!