She Went To A Hotel Pool For Some Peace And Quiet, But Loud Music From Other Guests Forced Her To Ask Them To Wear Headphones

Shared vacation spaces work best when guests respect the purpose of each area.

At a hotel with one social pool and one relaxation pool, a group repeatedly brought its speaker into the quiet zone.

That choice continued after both a polite request and staff intervention, eventually turning a simple boundary into a public confrontation.

The music wasn’t the loudest problem anymore.

AITA or asking a group to turn off their speaker at the pool? We’re on vacation at a small hotel in Greece. It’s the second time we are at this hotel, and one of the main reasons is its two pools. There’s a bigger one next to the bar in the main area and a small one behind one of the buildings. In front of the back pool, there’s a clear sign that it’s a relax zone, and guests are asked to keep the noise to a minimum.

This woman noticed that a group of guests was blasting music from their speakers.

We like quiet but don’t expect complete silence at a public place, so we don’t mind if someone drinks a bit too much and talks loudly or something like that. For the past week, everyone but this one group has been using headphones for music in the quiet zone. I asked them politely if they could do that, too. They turned it off.

So he went to the reception and told them what was going on.

Next day, they were doing it again, so we decided to go to the beach. We can’t afford to do it often as the sunbeds there are not free. Today, they were listening to music on the speaker again. We went to the reception and asked for advice. We’re quiet and shy people, we don’t like confrontation.

The hotel sent someone to ask the guests to turn off their speakers.

The receptionist agreed with us, and said they can freely listen to their music at the main pool. She also sent someone that politely asked them to turn it off. As soon as they left, the guy turned the speaker on again. I waited for half an hour then lost my patience and asked if they could either go to the other pool or use headphones.

The guy playing the loud music lost it and started shouting.

The guy lost it and shouted to everyone if the music disturbed anyone else. Most of the people there were with his group. Then, he started aggressively saying that he has never met people like us and told us to go lie in the bushes if we don’t like the music. I didn’t want to give him the satisfaction of leaving right away, but I’m hiding tears behind my sunglasses, and we plan to leave as soon as lunch starts.

Their group also started mocking and laughing at them.

I honestly don’t know where we should go afterwards. Over two hours later, he’s still loudly saying things like “It’s a bit too quiet here, isn’t it?” to his friends (family?). And they’re laughing with him. Was it too selfish to ask him to completely turn the music off? I know that most people like music at such places.

Guests at the quiet pool need to be quiet. There’s another pool where they’re free to be loud. It’s as easy as that. Even hotel staff were on their side.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person offers good advice.

This user makes a valid point.

Lol. Here’s a petty revenge idea.

I can’t stand people like that, says this person.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.

And finally, this person shares their honest opinion.

This guest followed the posted rules, asked politely, and involved reception before directly requesting that the group use headphones or move pools.

The man responded with shouting, mockery, and hours of taunting, making it clear the issue wasn’t musical preference but respect for shared space.

He brought a speaker into the relaxation zone and acted shocked when someone requested relaxation.