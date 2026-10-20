She’s Been Friends With A Male Coworker For Years, But Now She’s Being Accused Of Having An Affair With Him

I’m the kind of person who gets REALLY ticked off when someone accuses me of doing something I didn’t do, so I can only imagine how the woman who wrote this story feels…

Because this is WAY out of line.

She explained how things at her job have become complicated for her, her husband, and a co-worker who she has a good friendship with.

Get all the details below and see what you think about this situation.

I got accused of having an affair with my coworker. What now? “I 30F have a coworker 50F whom I’ve known for years, way before I started working here, he knows a lot of my family members as well. He works in a different department but our work overlaps a lot, so we often end up chatting while we do whatever task we have to work on and sometimes just when crossing paths. I’m happily married and he is too. My husband works there as well in a third, different department, but they are friendly and talk almost every day too.

Uhhhhh…huh?

Today my boss called in a meeting with me, a manager and 4 of my coworkers from the same floor and basically tore me a new one in front of them, saying she doesn’t want family drama in the workplace and she knows what we’ve been doing for a while now so I’ve gotta finish this affair ASAP, or I’ve got to look for another job. She doesn’t want to wait until my husband knocks out said coworker so we have to even stop talking altogether. It was extremely embarrassing especially because she said her piece and stormed off, leaving me flabbergasted. I called my husband, told him everything and he went to talk to the coworker who was also shocked and had no idea where all this came from. A few hours later the two of them have been called into a quiet chat with a manager saying they should work out their differences.

What is going on here?

They’ve been equally confused. There are no differences to work out because there is nothing happening. The thing is I know management wants me to feel ashamed but it’s so absurd I don’t know what to do about it. I’m extremely embarrassed about the treatment I got especially knowing how different the boys were treated. I’m also very sad because that coworker was almost like the dad I’ve never had and it’s disgusting to think about him like that. What on earth is wrong with this place? Should I try to say something in my defense or will it just blow up in my face? I have no idea what to do.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who finds herself in a tough spot when a coworker reports her for the “policy violation” of having her personal water bottle at the register.

And this person offered some advice.

What is going on here?

If I were her, I’d be raising hell!

This whole situation is bizarre AND frustrating.