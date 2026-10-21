She’s Clean And Tidy, So She Was Stunned To Learn Her Roommate Was Complaining Behind Her Back About How She Cooks

If you’ve ever lived with a roommate, you’ll know that in close proximity, anything can get on your nerves. This is the case whether you’re living with a family member, a friend, or even a romantic partner or spouse – but with a roommate, the proximity combined with the lack of deep love for that person can make their foibles even more annoying. And the woman in this story found out just that recently, to her detriment.

Apparently, the way she conducts herself is really annoying. However, she only found that out because a future potential roommate told her what her current roommate said about her behind her back. Apparently, even though these rules were never discussed, they’re driving her current roommate crazy – and yet she has never made the effort to speak with her roommate about her behavior herself.

Read on to find out what she was doing that was so annoying.

Roommate hates that I clean after I eat and not before… and now she’s scaring all prospective tenants away So typically when I cook I will try my best to clean up as I go. However I may leave the pan on the stove while I eat, then when done eating I immediately clean up the pan and anything I may have missed before eating. I am trying to get someone to take my lease, however after talking to my roommate people keep ghosting me. One of the girls came back to me and said “I do not think we will get along, too bad it wasn’t you looking for a roommate”.

Let’s see what is going on here.

I never asked why, but we talked a bit more and I said I was thinking about doing a roommate agreement and renting out a room on my own when I move and she said she likes that idea and to let me know when I know more. So I said I will as soon as I move, and I shared how people keep ghosting me after they talk to her. She then said “it’s intense and there is a lot of rules and specific questions,” and she said my current roommate then started complaining about me because I do clean everything before I eat. God forbid I want to eat my food while it’s hot? Like I in no way leave a mess, just a couple things but it’s cleaned up immediately after I eat. She has also never brought it up to me.

Now, she’s feeling stuck and frustrated.

I can’t even imagine all the other things she’s asking and rules she’s making… We had no rules going into this place, since it was my place first (she’s refusing to move) and I’m pretty lax, and now it seems like she wants to control whoever comes next… I’m in Ontario Canada on a joint lease, so I need to 1. Find someone to take my place or 2. She takes lease on by herself or 3. We both put 2 months notice in. Those are the only ways I can leave.

Yikes. This woman is in a really tricky situation.

You have to wonder whether this is a roommate who has grown resentful about her habits but has been too cowardly to bring them up to her, or whether she’s deliberately being awkward because she doesn’t want the roommate to leave.

Either way, it’s completely inappropriate.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought she should stop being such a good roommate.

Others couldn’t understand the logic behind the complaint.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought the pair just needed to communicate better.

Clearly, this roommate situation is not working, especially given one roommate apparently has a long-standing yet unspoken issue about the other eating her meal before she’s washed up, while the other woman is looking for new roommates without actually discussing the fact that she’s moving out with the roommate she currently lives with. Honestly, a little communication would go a long way in solving their problems. Because the woman who is staying on the least might even actually know someone who could move in and save all their problems.

But the truth is, she needs to lighten up if she wants a roommate who she can be on good terms with. Sure, you can make rules when you’re moving in together, but they need to be reasonable rules and not, say, expecting someone to wash up while their food is getting cold. That is taking things too far.

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