They Got Tired Of Their Unreliable Friend Showing Up Late, So A Prank Inside His Trailer Finally Got Him To Practice On Time, Though He Was Furious

Some people seem to have a lot of trouble getting places on time and showing up when they are supposed to.

That was the case with the friend in this story, who was always late to their band practice and even failed to pick his friends up when he was supposed to.

So, when the rest of the group of friends was out partying near his trailer, they broke in and moved things around, even putting his light bulbs in the freezer. Sure, it was petty and immature, but it was funny and helped to make a point.

Read through the full story below and see if you like it too.

Perpetually tardy/MIA friend strands us one time too many I was the drummer in my friend’s band.

When people show you that they are not responsible, believe them.

Some friend of his wound up becoming the bass player, with one annoying habit. He was constantly late for practice and gigs and on a personal level was known to be a no show. So, friend and I have dealt with his problem for almost two years, but like idiots, we agree to let him pick us up at a mall after another friend dropped us there. I know.

What a jerk.

We wind up stranded there until mall security throws us out at 10, walk to a Denny’s in the snow, and finally get someone on the phone (this is pre-cell days) who is willing to come out in bad weather and let us stay at their place until we can get home the next day. We ask the bass player for a reason why he stranded us in the middle of the night. He gives us some lie which we later deduce to be that he simply found something better to do with someone with drugs. So, now it is on.

He might be useless, but he is having a party.

He moves to a trailer in Ashland, OH (an hour drive south of us). Invites us down to Ashland to spend the evening, go bowling, drink, be drunk and stupid, and meet farm country girls courtesy of his fiance. Okay. We load a cooler with beer, we bring sleeping bags, we prepare as young men expecting to bang farm girls might. Two hours in the gravel parking lot of his stupid trailer park; we have had beers and cooked on my mini-Weber and cursed this worthless guy far into the evening.

Time for some drunk revenge.

Just before dark, we decide to invade his trailer. We pop out a screen on the lowest window, I shimmy up and inside, open the door and let my friend in. We moved all his furniture. We removed all books from shelves and piled them in closets, we removed all light bulbs from everything and placed them in a bag in the freezer (that way when he found them and put them in, the filament would blow unless he warmed them up).

They really went after his stuff.

We ransacked the place, but didn’t destroy anything. Loved what my friend wrote on his living room mirror in GF lipstick, I think it was “Witness This!” in reference to his upbringing as a JW. We piled all the big furniture against the only entry door (which opened out, unfortunately), jammed a bookcase and a chair against the low window we used to get in, and then dropped out of the window furthest from the ground.

These guys aren’t ashamed of what they did, nor should they be.

Considered camping until he got home to see the reaction, but who knew when and if this clown would ever show up. Next band practice, he shows up on time and heads straight for me and starts screaming in my face about breaking in to his trailer and messing up his stuff and his GF was crying in the parking lot and how dare we, blah, blah, blah. My friend comes over and asks, completely cool, what is going on? He tells us that he came home the next morning and at that point my friend just loses it, tells him he deserved it.

They are really proud of themselves.

And I lose it except I’m laughing thinking about this idiot boosting himself into the window of the trailer and tripping trying to find his way around and find his light bulbs that are all going “plink” in freezer death because they’re too cold to light. Not the greatest prank of my life, but still the one that makes me chuckle the hardest.

This type of thing is a fairly harmless prank and can be a lot of fun. Hopefully their bandmate will learn his lesson, but if not, at least they have a good story.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about what they did.

Now this sounds epic.

This would have been even better.

Let’s hear about other pranks.

This guy is a flake, so it is no surprise that he wasn’t home.

It was a harmless prank that he most certainly deserved. Well played. Of course, the guy got upset about it, but what can you do?

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