They Loved Everything About Their Dream Home—Until Catching Their Unhinged Downstairs Neighbors Rifling Through Their Groceries

When you move into any new home – whether it’s a room in a shared house, an apartment in a larger complex, or a self-contained home, you are really pretty helpless as to who you are moving next door too. Sure you can check crime stats to find out whether or not your future neighbours are likely to be seasoned criminals, but besides that and asking around about the neighbours, unless you know someone living there already, there’s not much you can do to find out whether or not you’ll like your neighbours before you’re actually living there. And by then, it’s too late.

The couple in this story moved into a new second floor apartment recently, and love everything about the building and the location. That is, except for the single dad and two kids living downstairs. Because their attitude and actions are making living there downright frustrating. They’re rude, they’re disrespectful, and they take things that are not theirs. But still, they’re only going to be there for a few more months… right?

Read on to find out more.

My downstairs neighbours are disrespectful, help! I am a second floor tenant, with a husband and cat, and earlier this year we moved into this really beautiful house. The downstairs unit consists of an ex-marine dad with two children (15, female and 9, male). However, in the time we’ve lived here, the daughter has smashed my flowers, stolen planters, and let boys in through my garage (so her father won’t hear, by her admission!)

And things were about to get bad with these downstairs neighbours.

Hubby and I were drinking beers in the yard on the fourth of July, when the girl and her friend came to the fire pit to chat. They asked for a beer after some time and I said yes. Stupid me. Two days later she asked me if I could buy her some buzz balls, and I said no. After that, things went downhill fast. Missing flowers and planters, she even stole the Ring camera off my front porch.

But the daughter wasn’t the only thief here.

They receive government assistance, fine. The food pantry drops them off canned goods every week or whatever, fine. I ordered a door dash of lunch meat and bread and spreads and all the fixings for mine and hubby’s lunch – I even timed the delivery perfectly so I would be home roughly as delivery was happening – then I catch the dad rifling through the shop rite bags not a minute after delivery. He snatched the bags and brought them inside his domicile.When I confronted him, he rambled about the food pantry and he thought it was his delivery. He returned to me after asking three times for my stuff, but of course there were missing items. Then, he apologised for his daughter’s behaviour regarding the Ring camera, and said “I told her that next time she has to be a better thief and not steal a camera!”

But those were not the only problems with the place they’re living in.

There are cockroaches everywhere. We share a basement and garage space, washer and dryer (mine) is in the basement. They use my dryer, I can tell from the lint trap. Landlord is a 75 year old German woman, and she told us (practically begged us) to be patient and tolerate them until December and she is not going to renew their lease. I believe her, but I don’t know if I can wait until then!!!

Honestly, these sound like awful neighbours.

But given the dad is clearly a thief himself, how do the kids even stand a chance?

Let’s hope the landlord can get them out in December, otherwise she’s going to have two apartments to fill.

Let’s see what folk on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that the landlord should be dealing with this.

While others encouraged the couple to start compiling evidence.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

Meanwhile, this Redditor suggested they take extra security measures.

Right now, it’s very clear that things aren’t right with this family downstairs. The daughter is drinking while way underage, and now she’s maliciously stealing and vandalising her neighbour’s property too. But the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and the father is a thief also, taking the neighbour’s groceries while lying and gaslighting them too. That’s absolutely terrible parenting, and honestly, when you have a dad teaching you these very loose morals, who can really blame the kids for acting the way they do. To them, it seems, behaviour like this is quite normal.

Sadly though, it seems like these upstairs tenants love everything else about the house they’re living in, which makes them far less likely to want to move. Because of course, they shouldn’t be forced out of a nice property because the downstairs neighbours are unpleasant people – the landlord should be dealing with that. It sounds like they’ll be gone by Christmas which is great, but it’s a shame that this couple have to live in such an uncomfortable situation until then. The new neighbours better be worth the wait.

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