Wife Refuses To Keep Calling Her Husband In From The Backyard When Dinner Is Ready, But He Gets Furious When She Leaves Him To Figure It Out

There’s a difference between being home and being present, and some husbands only manage the first.

One wife and mother found her husband outside every evening, drinking, smoking, and scrolling, while she handled just about everything else, including their son and dinner.

Every time he was asked to come inside and engage, he did it with an attitude.

So one night, she decided to let him figure it out himself, and it didn’t take long for him to trudge in furiously.

Dinner was on time, and so was the fallout.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH For not telling my husband dinner is ready? My husband spends ALL of his time after work outside! Nothing noble though, just drinking, smoking, scrolling, talking, texting, or whatever. I get off work and pick up our son from daycare, and by the time we get home, he’s already outside.

She begins to feel like he’s putting this above spending time with his family.

If our son wants to see his dad, he has to go out there. Dad scarcely comes inside, only if asked, and even then it’s with an attitude. Anyway, I make dinner, then have to go out and tell him it’s ready, and then he comes in when he decides.

So she decided she was going to take a different approach, but it didn’t go over well.

Well, tonight I said screw it, OK, not telling him. He can just eat when he comes in. Now he’s mad I didn’t tell him dinner was ready. I just feel like if he spent any time inside with the family, he would know dinner is ready. AITAH for not telling him?

Sounds like dinner is the least of this family’s worries.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user agrees bigger problems are afoot.

Why doesn’t the husband start doing his fair share?

Maybe it’s time to call it quits on this marriage.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

He’s not so much a husband as another dependent.

This husband has turned his backyard into a second home and his wife into the household messenger.

He’s allowed to relax after work, and no one is faulting him for that. The trouble is the pattern of a dad who appears only when summoned and shows up with an attitude.

Grown men should be able to read a clock without help.

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