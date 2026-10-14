Worker Says His New Manager Is a Bully Who Refuses to Listen to Anyone

Have you ever had a boss who made every day so miserable that you just couldn’t take it anymore?

Well, all I can say is that if you know, you know.

And I’m here to offer my apologies!

Because that kind of situation SUCKS.

Take a look at what this worker had to say about what’s going on in his office…because things just got even worse.

Start now!

I think my narc boss just hired one of her own kind. “We recently went through a hiring process for a newly created position that sits directly under the boss. Usually as part of the induction process for management roles, the new hire will spend some time with different staff members to learn how each role fits within the bigger picture (lots of moving parts in the company).

Uh oh…

Over the first three days they seem to be almost interrogating people, asking for info they either don’t need or haven’t been given permission to have, and generally appear to think they are the new Change Manager. To clarify, their role is in fundraising, in no way is their role anywhere near change management. Personally I think they talked a big game but have nothing else to offer, more so today after hearing they tried to offload a central part of their role to the accounts manager.

This doesn’t sound good…

Just today I’ve had two conversations where I’ve had to broken record them because they refuse to listen, appearing to think bulldozing is an effective communication strategy. Oh and I forgot to mention, in their last job they bullied 10 people out in 3 years, three of whom have been unable to return to work and now receive a sickness benefit. I guess they didn’t bargain for the fact I’ve been dealing with our narc boss nearly two years now, and many others in my working life.

He’s not about to fall for any of this nonsense…

I’ve recovered from narc abuse and while I’m not immune entirely to the mind games of it, I’ve pretty well mastered how not to get pulled into their games – something I’m actually super proud of, to be honest. Don’t give me your drama triangle nonsense, I’m not playing those games anymore!”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who finds herself in a tough spot when a coworker reports her for the “policy violation” of having her personal water bottle at the register.

A Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Yowza!

This is too much.

Talk about a double whammy!

It sounds like it’s gonna be a rough ride for this worker!