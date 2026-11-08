A Burger King Employee Keeps Trying To Accommodate A Rude Regular, But After She Slams Her Door Over A Wait, He Gives Her The Fries That Have Been Sitting Out

It’s hard to keep being nice to someone who’s rude every time you try to help them.

That’s how one Burger King employee feels about a regular customer who never seems happy with her order.

Even when the food is fresh and managers replace whatever she complains about, she still gives the staff a hard time.

So when she came through again, he told her the chicken needed a little longer to cook, and she responded by slamming her car door.

Once the chicken was ready, he could either make her wait for fresh fries or give her the ones already sitting there, and he decided she’d waited long enough.

Read on to see how the whole thing played out.

Gave a customer cold fries I (27M) live in one of those cities that has 2 or more of everything: 2 McDonald’s, 2 Taco Bells, 4 Speedways, and so on and so forth. Usually, in those cities, there’s one good one and one bad one. I’ve been working at Burger King (the good one) for technically 2 years now. I say technically because I had a car accident last year (won’t get into that much). The year I had my accident, I was living 30 minutes outside of town, and the reason I did the commute is because the BK crew is like family. I love everyone there like they were family. We’ll joke around with each other, make fun of each other, and even take breaks together.

Of course, it’s not just the coworkers, he really likes the customers too.

Another reason I decided to go back is because of the customers. Most of them are really cool, and we all like to talk and joke with them. Though there are a lot of customers we love, of course, there are ones we don’t particularly care for. The reasons would be that they are usually snappy, loud, or Karen-y (except the actual customer named Karen; she’s awesome). I will still be nice to them because they could be having a bad day or just woke up. And then we get to the regular customers who we really don’t like. Also, we still give out fresh food to everyone (that makes us the good BK).

But there’s always that one customer.

Once a week, a mobile order will come through with a first name. Let’s call her P. P is constantly rude to all of us. One of my managers refuses to deal with her. One thing to know about fast food is that some customers will do **** just to feel high and mighty. P would complain about her food being messed up, missing items, or cold items when stuff had just come off the fryer, broiler, etc. My managers have replaced items/meals, but she’ll just be rude. She came through. I let her know her chicken was in the fryer for another minute and 30 seconds. She slams her door with the usual attitude. Her chicken comes out of the fryer. I now have a choice. I have enough fries for a medium, but they’re “cold” (warm, but not hot), or I can let her wait 2 and a half minutes for hot fries. Screw it, cold fries.

Too funny! That’s probably the best thing to do in that situation.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think.

According to this person, the woman will have something to say no matter what.

For this person, it’s just an adorable story.

Exactly!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

Here’s someone who explains that it can still backfire.

People like this will complain either way.

It sounds like they’ve tried every approach, from being kind to replacing her food, but nothing is good enough for her.

At some point, you can’t blame the employee for just giving her what’s ready instead of making her wait and dealing with more attitude.

And besides, the fries were still warm, so maybe she didn’t even notice.

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