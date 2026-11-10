A Cashier Corrects A Customer Who Calls Her “Sir,” But When He Tells Her To Deal With It, She Calls Him “Ma’am” And Asks Her Manager To Ring Him Up

When someone corrects you on how they’d like to be addressed, it’s easy enough to say sorry and move on.

One dollar store cashier gave a customer a chance to do exactly that after he called her “sir.”

She told him she was a woman and didn’t like being called that, but he told her she’d just have to deal with it.

So when it was time for him to pay, she asked if he needed anything else and called him “ma’am.” From the look he gave her, he didn’t like it much either.

But even then, he made another comment about calling her “sir,” so she canceled the sale and called her manager over to take care of him.

Read on to see how it all played out.

Cashier is a petty individual I work at one of the cheapy stores that have “Dollar” in its name, but not everything costs a dollar. I am transitioning from male to female and am decently along the way. I was working an early shift today, something that I already don’t like. Usually, I get to start at 4 or 5. Today, I was in at 11 a.m. That always makes me cranky.

At first, she tried to correct the customer.

One of my first customers comes in, checks out, and calls me, “Sir.” Avoiding a lot of detail, I have long hair that might not have been brushed as much as it should have been, a **** that at least one of my coworkers is jealous of, and at least light makeup on. I tell him that I’m not a “Sir” because even my ID now lists me as female, and I really hate being called “Sir.”

Unfortunately, the customer decided to stand by his word choice.

He tells me that it’s what he’s addressed me as, and I have to deal with it unless I’m in Thailand, in which case I’m stupid. By now, I’m seething, and for maybe the third time in the year, I can feel my heart beating. Revenge time. I total up his order and then ask, “Will there be anything else, Ma’am?” He doesn’t seem to hear me, but I haven’t hit total yet either, so he can’t swipe his card. Again, I ask, “Is there anything else you need, Ma’am?”

After hearing it one last time, she hit cancel on the register.

This time, he just gives me a disgusted look and says, “No,” so I total it for him and let him swipe his card. He makes another comment about my being a “Sir,” so I hit cancel on the register, canceling his order, and then make my busy (and therefore less than pleasant) store manager come check this individual out. Before walking away, I tell him, “Have a nice day, Ma’am.”

Yikes! Some people have such a blatent lack of respect for others.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit had to say about this story.

Exactly!

This reader’s brother is preparing to go through the same change.

The story struck a nerve with this reader.



‘If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

That’s actually a good question.

Just because you don’t like how someone lives doesn’t give you the right to be rude to them.

He could’ve paid for his stuff and gone about his day without calling her anything at all.

But once he decided to keep making comments, there was no reason for her to stand there and listen to him.

She was right to let the manager take over and get on with her shift. Sadly, people like him never learn.

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