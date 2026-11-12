A Customer Service Employee Couldn’t Find A Caller’s Account, But Had A Perfect Comeback When The Customer Started Talking Down To Him

Customer service gets much harder when a caller brings insults instead of useful information.

How long should a representative tolerate mockery from someone refusing to provide anything searchable?

After one customer repeatedly questioned their competence, this call center worker found a perfectly timed exit.

See how a patronizing question earned him another trip through the queue.

Sent to call center purgatory I used to work at a call center and when you got a call your computer would automatically pull up their account, but if it didn’t you’d have to look it up with a name or phone number. I got a call that didn’t pull up an account so I asked for an associated phone number. The one he gave me didn’t work so I asked for a different number or name. He sighed and said it was the only number he had and that the last rep he spoke to couldn’t find it either.

The customer was pretty patronizing.

I asked if he could give me literally anything to go off of. And he said it was just the phone number. I double checked the number, looked through two systems, and still couldn’t find it. He started to be patronizing and said, “Wow, it’s really easy to look up a phone number, why haven’t you found it yet? This is really embarrassing, it shouldn’t be this hard. You must feel so embarrassed, are you embarrassed?”

He’s proud of the way he handled it.

Always eager to stoop to their level, I imitated his voice and said, “Yeah, you know what, this IS really embarrassing. It’s so embarrassing that I can’t even finish this call. I’m gonna have to send you back in the queue for another rep :)” All I heard before the line disconnected was “w-“. Was is a “what” or a “wait”? No one knows, but legend says that he’s still in the queue… Out of 10 years of customer service, I believe this is my best comeback.

Assuming it was a recorded call, I guess his comeback didn’t get him in trouble, so it all worked out okay, for the rep at least, probably not for the customer.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a theory about what happened.

How ridiculous can people be?!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

This person admits to making a big mistake.

After two systems failed to find an account using the caller’s only phone number, he began mocking the representative’s competence.

The worker copied his patronizing tone, declared the situation too embarrassing to continue, and transferred him back into the queue.

He asked for humiliation and received hold music instead.