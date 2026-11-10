A Grocery Shopper Watches A Woman Tell A Cashier With A Broken Arm To Hurry Up, But The Woman Ends Up Holding Up The Line Herself When She Jerks Her Cart And Sends Her Purse Flying

Sometimes, the best thing you can do when someone’s being rude is let them embarrass themselves.

One shopper was at the grocery store with a toddler and figured the shortest checkout line would be the quickest way out.

Once in line, though, the shopper saw what the cashier was dealing with. She had a broken arm in a sling and was bagging groceries as fast as she could, but the woman at the register kept telling her to hurry up.

The shopper was about to speak up, but then noticed the woman’s purse tipping in the child seat of her cart and decided to wait.

A moment later, the woman complained that her eggs weren’t double bagged and jerked her cart forward. Sure enough, the purse fell out and everything inside went everywhere.

Read on to see what happened next.

Berating a poor cashier in a sling backfires (and I didn’t have to lift a finger) I hate going to the grocery store, especially when it’s crowded. Especially when they are understaffed. Especially with a grouchy toddler. ESPECIALLY when people are needlessly rude and self-entitled. So I grab the few things I need and head to the register with my kiddo in tow. I get in the shortest line, as you do, and I quickly realize why the line is so short. The cashier (a young girl, maybe 16/17) has a broken arm in a sling and is rapidly trying to scan and bag this troll’s items as fast as she can.

The following occurs. C will be the cashier, T for the troll “let me speak to your manager” ******.

The woman had a crappy attitude from the start.

T: “Can’t you speed this up? You’re holding up the line! I can’t believe they put you on this register. I bet even with two working arms, you’d still be a slow *******.” C: “I’m sorry, ma’am. We will get you loaded and on your way in just a moment.” *Smiles the “I’m dying inside, but they pay me to be polite” smile.* At this point, I’m getting my countless responses ready for this lady. But then I see it: the glorious, cheaply made chalice of self-induced karma. You see, this troll had put her purse on the child seat of her cart, pretty precariously tipping towards the back of the cart. I say nothing and watch this unfold. T: “REALLY? After all of that, you’re not going to double-bag my eggs?? You really should’ve stayed in school, honey, because no one’s going to hire you if you are that DUMB!”

Then, it happened.

C: “I’m so sorry, ma’am. I’ll do that right away.” And then it happens. The troll jerks her cart forward in indignation, and the purse comes tumbling out. Every loose coin, every tube of *****-red lipstick, every receipt, every ******* stick of gum jolts out of this woman’s purse like confetti. She is shocked and looks at me as if I am the one who dared to touch her belongings. But I am far enough back that it couldn’t possibly have been me.

At this point, she couldn’t bite her tongue any longer.

She lets out a mouthy grunt and begins scooping everything back into her overpriced, knockoff purse. It takes longer than she anticipated, and she becomes a little frantic trying to get everything in the purse and exit the line. The cashier takes this moment to quickly load her items into her cart and has the receipt out waiting for her. “Have a great day!” she says with a bit of smugness. As I pull forward with my cart, with the woman still within earshot, I casually say to the cashier, “Maybe she should’ve gone back to school to learn how zippers work.” The cashier beams at me, and the troll slumps away after shooting me a ****** glance. My kiddo gets two stickers from the lovely cashier, and we go on our way.

Too funny! That was the perfect thing to say!

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would’ve handled it.

There are lots of people like this.

This reader would’ve given the treatment right back to the woman.

Yass! Someone totally should’ve done this!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

That is a good question.

You reap what you sow.

That poor cashier was doing the best she could with one arm, and there was no reason to talk to her like that at all!

And for someone who was so worried about holding up the line, the woman sure ended up doing a good job of it herself.

At any rate, good for the cashier for keeping her cool, because people like that don’t make it easy.

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