A Man Found Out His Family Changed Thanksgiving Plans Without Telling Him—So He Refused to Go After People Realized He Wasn’t There

Well, this is pretty depressing…

Call me crazy, but I thought Thanksgiving was a time to get together with family members, right?

Well, I guess not everyone feels that way, huh?

In today’s story, a man opened up about why he’s boycotting his family’s Thanksgiving gathering this year…

And I can’t say that I blame him!

Read on and see what you think about his situation.

My family forgot to tell me Thanksgiving dinner was moved to a different day. AITA for not wanting to go anymore? “I’m pretty upset about this situation and honestly don’t know if I’m overreacting. Everyone in my family, including my extended family, is at my parents’ house for Thanksgiving dinner.

Ouch…

The original message said Monday, but apparently it was changed to Sunday and nobody called or messaged me to let me know. Now that everyone has sat down for dinner and noticed I’m not there, they’re messaging me expecting me to show up and be considerate of my parents. I suffer from depression and anxiety, and this whole situation has made me feel terrible.

Don’t go!

The last thing I need right now is to show up feeling miserable, only for everyone to turn on me for not being happy while I’m there. I know how this is going to go, so I’ve decided I’m not going. I don’t care about missing the dinner as much as I care about having some peace for the rest of the night. AITA?”

And here’s what readers had to say about this story.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

And another individual said he’s NTA.

To heck with his family!

They don’t exactly sound very comforting, do they?

It sounds like this guy will be better off spending Thanksgiving by himself.